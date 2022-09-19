Leandro Lehart committed an eschatological act during rape, reports victim

Rita de Cássia Correia, the woman who accuses Leandro Lehart of rape and false imprisonment, spoke about the case and the traumas she has been dealing with since then in an interview that aired today on “Fantástico”.

She says that she had had sex with the musician before the rape, and that he had never been violent. In 2019, however, Leandro changed his stance, immobilized her and subjected her to a degrading situation that the report described as “a grotesque and eschatological act of violence”.

“It’s not me who has to be ashamed, it’s him”, he says.

Their relationship began in 2017, when Rita sent a message praising Leandro’s work and was invited to the musician’s house to play the piano and get to know the studio. The house is located in an upscale region in the north of São Paulo.

In five encounters, sexual relations took place: “Always very polite, very kind, very courteous”, describes Rita in the interview.

In 2019, however, the two were in the musician’s bedroom when he suggested they go to the bathroom. There, according to Rita, Leandro adopted an aggressive posture, immobilized her and committed the act:

“In my mouth. I already started to struggle asking him to stop and trying to get him off me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm.”

Then he left her locked in the bathroom: “I yelled at him to let me out of there, and he wouldn’t. ‘I’ll only let you out of there when you calm down so we can talk'”.

“He said I could do it with him the same way because I was overreacting, that I’d see that it’s not like that. That it’s just the first time I’d be like this, scared.”

Rita says that Leandro began to question whether she expected a serious relationship and uttered racist insults: “What do you think I would like from a black girl like you?”

She says that, after the episode, she developed serious emotional problems, lost her job and tried to commit suicide: “I threw myself down a very long flight of stairs there in despair, wanting to escape everything I was going through”.

About six months after the incident, Leandro Lehart went back to look for Rita: “By messages, he began to redeem himself without admitting his guilt in a confession”.

In a message, the musician would have said: “If I humiliated you sexually and you are in this situation, I assume it. Very ashamed, but I do. Because I did it with a woman, in exchange for my pleasure. I was selfish. If you feel right to denounce me, do it. I won’t be upset”.

She also claims that Leandro gave her money on three occasions, in amounts between R$900 and R$200. In October 2020, he filed a police report saying he was being blackmailed or extorted.

The founder of the pagoda group Art Popular was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment. He appeals the decision in freedom, and his lawyers have commented on the case on Leandro’s social networks:

“Leandro Lehart’s technical defense, in response to requests from the press for comments, informs that the case is being held in secret by the courts and is still pending a final decision, which prevents further consideration of the facts. In any case, Leandro and his lawyers remain confident in the Judiciary and that the truth will prevail, with their consequent acquittal”, says the note.

In the caption of the publication, he says that he is being the victim of a “great injustice” and that he believes that justice will prevail at the end of the investigations.