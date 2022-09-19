Leandro Lehart committed an eschatological act in rape, says victim: ‘horrible smell’

The lead singer of the group Art Popular, Leandro Lehartwould have committed grotesque and eschatological act with the victim who accuses him of rape and false imprisonment. On Friday (16), he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the São Paulo Justice for the crimes.

Rita de Cássia Correia detailed the Fantasticin a program aired this Sunday (18), the traumas experienced in the singer’s hands.

According to her, the two had already had sex before the sexual violence, and that he had never shown aggressive behavior. However, in 2019, the condemned man’s posture changed: he immobilized her and subjected her to a degrading situation that the report described as “a grotesque and eschatological act“.

Their relationship began in 2017, after Rita sent a message praising Leandro’s work. Then she was invited to his house to play the piano and tour the studio.

In five encounters, there were sexual relations in which the musician was “very polite, very kind, very courteous”, as the victim detailed.

However, in 2019, the two were in Leandro’s room when he suggested they go to the bathroom. In the room, according to Rita, the artist got aggressiveimmobilized her and committed the violent act.

Rita de Cassia Correia Victim “In my mouth. I already started to struggle asking him to stop and trying to get him off me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm.”

then the man left the woman locked in the bathroom, even after she asks to leave the place. “I screamed at him to let me out of there, and he wouldn’t. ‘I won’t let you out of there. I’ll only let you out of there when you calm down so we can talk.'”

“He said I could do it with him the same way because I was overreacting, that I’d see that it’s not like that. That it’s just the first time I’d be like this, scared.”

Also according to Rita, Leandro began to question whether she expected the two to start a serious relationship and uttered racist insults: “What do you think I would like from a black girl like you?”

Rita de Cassia Correia Victim “I went straight to the bathroom. Already there on the floor, I collapsed crying. And I stayed there for a long time, trying to clean myself, trying to get all that horrible smell, that taste, brushing my teeth… There under the shower”, he recalled. to Fantastic.

‘If I humiliated you sexually, I assume that’

After the episode, the victim detailed that she developed serious emotional disturbanceslost his job and even tried to take his own life, “wanting to run away from everything he was going through”.

About six months after the crime, Leandro returned to look for Rita: “By messages, he began to redeem himself without taking his guilt in a confession.”

“‘If I humiliated you sexually and you’re in this situation, I assume it. Very ashamed, but I accept it. Because I did it with a woman, in exchange for my pleasure. I was selfish. If you feel entitled to report me, do it. . I won’t be upset'”, the singer would have said at the time.

Then the artist would have sent money on three occasions, in amounts between BRL 900 and BRL 200. In October 2020, he filed a police report alleging that he was being blackmailed or extorted.

Condemnation and Musician’s Version

Leandro was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment by the Justice of São Paulo. He appeals the decision in freedom.

The singer’s defense lawyers have commented on the case:

“Leandro Lehart’s technical defense, in response to requests from the press for comments, informs that the case is being held in secret by the courts and is still pending a final decision, which prevents further consideration of the facts. In any case, Leandro and his lawyers remain confident in the Judiciary and that the truth will prevail, with their consequent acquittal”, says the statement from the defenders.

