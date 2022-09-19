Leandro Lehart’s victim speaks exclusively to Fantastic: ‘Monster who committed atrocities with me in one night’ | Fantastic

🎧 That’s Fantastic — the Leandro Lehart case and how to report sexual abuse

Rita spoke exclusively with reporter Valmir Salaro. She says that she started to approach the musician in 2017.

“I exchanged a message praising his work. By inbox on a social network, he ended up answering me. Seeing that I played the piano and worked with music there, he invited me to come to his house so I could visit the studio and play the piano”, recalls Rita.

The house is located in an upscale region in the north of São Paulo. After that, according to Rita, other meetings took place. In five of them, there was sexual intercourse. “Always very polite, very kind, very courteous”, says Rita.

But in 2019, she says that she went through a violent and degrading situation, a trauma from which she has not yet been able to recover.

“He invited me up to his room, which was on the top floor of the house. I consented and went up. He stopped and asked, ‘Shall we go to the bathroom and finish up there? Because from there we could take a shower’. I saw no malice in it. In leaving the room and ending the sexual relationship there in the bathroom”, says Rita.

In the bathroom, she claims that Leandro was aggressive, immobilized her, and then committed a grotesque and eschatological act of violence.

“In my mouth. I already started struggling, and asking him to stop. And trying to get him off of me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm.”

She says that Leandro still left her locked in the bathroom for a long time.. According to Rita, after the humiliation and abuse, Leandro called an app driver and let her go.

“I went straight to the bathroom. Right there on the floor, I collapsed crying and stayed there for a long time trying to clean myself, trying to get all that horrible smell, that taste, brushing my teeth. There under the shower”, recalls Rita.

From that day on, Rita’s life took a turn for the worse. She lives with serious emotional problems, lost her job as an access controller on the São Paulo subway, and even tried to take her own life..

In court testimony, the musician denied the allegations. He said that the messages in which he confesses to the abuse do not express the truth. According to him, they were just humanitarian aid to make Rita more comfortable, welcome her and make her forget the desire to kill herself.

The judge in the case convicted Leandro Lehart of rape and false imprisonment, for keeping the victim, Rita, trapped in the bathroom. Total sentence: 9 years, 7 months and six days in prison. The musician can appeal freely. Understand the case and watch the full report in the video above.

