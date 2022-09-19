LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

Thousands of people bid farewell to the monarch who spent 70 years at the head of the British throne; ceremony is being held at Westminster Abbey

Emilio Morenatti / POOL / AFP

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey



9:58 am – Paris Metro honors Elizabeth II during her funeral

A Paris metro station was renamed Elizabeth II for a day as a tribute to the British queen during her funeral. Located on the Champs Elysées, the station of George V – named after the late sovereign’s grandfather – was replaced this Monday by a plaque that recalls the oldest monarch in the United Kingdom. “We wanted to join in the mourning by placing the ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ sign at George V station on line 1,” said a spokesperson for operator RATP. The station will revert to its official name on Tuesday. The tube station is named after George V, who reigned from 1910 to 1936. His sons succeeded him under the names Edward VIII and George VI (the father of the future Elizabeth II). In France, authorities ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in public buildings on Monday for the Queen’s state funeral.

*With information from AFP

9:45 am – Elizabeth II’s coffin headed to Windsor Castle

After a procession to Wellington Arch, the queen’s coffin was placed in a hearse to be taken to Windsor Castle, where the burial will take place. The monarch is leaving London and millions of her subjects take advantage of the moment to applaud her and throw roses in her honor. Princess Anne is accompanying her mother’s coffin. The national anthem was played as the hearse departed Wellington Arch, and King Charles saluted.

9:37 am – King Charles III’s note is on top of Elizabeth II’s coffin

A note written by King Charles III, son of Elizabeth II, is positioned on top of the monarch’s coffin and accompanies the bouquet of flowers that were picked in the garden of Buckingham Palace. The card reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles”, which can be translated as “In loving and devoted memory. Charles”.

9:25 am – Soldiers begin positioning themselves at Wellington Arch to receive the queen’s coffin

Away from the glare of the crowds, military personnel & others have taken up position before the coffin carrying the Queen passes through Wellington Arch pic.twitter.com/azjYbVZIz9 —Ben Quinn (@BenQuinn75) September 19, 2022

9:18 am – Police officer faints during Elizabeth II’s funeral

A policeman needed to be rescued during Elizabeth II’s funeral after collapsing. In the image, it is possible to see the moment when he is taken on a stretcher. According to the Saint John Ambulance health system, more than 400 people needed medical attention as they waited in line to visit the monarch’s coffin, which was exposed until Monday morning at Westminster Hall.

9:03 am – Cannon fire is fired during Elizabeth II’s funeral

As part of the funeral ceremony for Elizabeth II, cannon fire was fired on Monday, 19, during the procession that carries the monarch’s coffin to Wellington Arch and Hyde Park Corner.

8:56 am – Crowds in London park gather to see Queen’s funeral

Thousands of people gather in London’s Hyde Park to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on screens erected for the occasion on Monday the 19th. Attendees at the park picnic fell silent the second Elizabeth II’s coffin appeared. screens amid scenes of pageantry, a fitting end for Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who has earned respect around the world for her 70 years on the throne. (know more).

8:45 am – World leaders at Elizabeth II’s funeral

hundreds of world leaders were invited to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II. Officials such as US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss, former King of Spain Juan Carlos and former Queen Sofia, the President of South Africa. Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Kun-hee are among those present, French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

8:30 am – Jair Bolsonaro and Michelle are present at the funeral of Elizabeth II

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and his spur, Michelle Bolsonaro, are present at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Brazilian leader arrived in London on Sunday, the 18th, and visited the monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall. Then, Bolsonaro signed the condolence book and honored Elizabeth: “Our condolences to the royal family and people of the United Kingdom.

8:20 am – King Charles III should not reach the popularity of Elizabeth II, analyzes professor

A YouGov poll showed that the image of the monarchy has improved among Britons: 67% say they believe the monarchy should continue. However, unlike Elizabeth II, who had a good popularity, the professor of political science at Berea College, in the United States, Carlos Gustavo Poggio, states that King Charles III should not achieve the same feat as his mother.

8:10 am – Elizabeth II funeral program

From 11 am (7 am in Brasília) to 7:30 pm (3:30 pm) in Brasília, the entire ceremony will be held in honor of Elizabeth II who passed away eleven days ago. Throughout the day, a meticulously planned program will be followed for years.

The chapel with the coffin of Elizabeth II closes its doors to the population in Westminster Hall.

Guests can begin to enter Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will take place.

Carriers lift the coffin from the catafalque where it has been since Wednesday and carry it to the carriage that awaits outside the north door of Westminster Hall.

The carriage arrives at the west gate of Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by his eldest son and successor Charles III and other royals. The porters lift the coffin and take it to the abbey.

Westminster Dean David Hoyle officiates at the funeral service, at which the Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Church of England, Justin Welby, delivers a sermon.

hear the Last Posta bugle call used at funerals and military ceremonies, followed by two minutes of silence.

The ceremony ends with the national anthem, now God Save the Kingand a musical composition of mourning.

The carriage transports the coffin to Wellington Arch and Hyde Park Corner, near Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the kings in London. The royal family and members of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth countries accompany the procession, to the sound of Big Ben’s bell and cannon volleys.

The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch and is taken to a hearse, which transports it to Windsor Castle in west London.

The hearse arrives in Windsor and heads to the castle along Long Walk Avenue.

The King and members of the royal family join the walking procession at Windsor Castle before the entourage arrives at the chapel at 3:53 pm.

The funeral ceremony begins at St. George with the presence of the royal family, leaders of Commonwealth countries and officials from the Queen’s service. After 45 minutes, the coffin is introduced into the royal pantheon.

Elizabeth II’s burial takes place in a private ceremony at St. George, where the bodies of her father, King George VI, her mother Elizabeth and the ashes of her sister Margaret are already lying. Her husband Prince Philip’s coffin will be buried there at the same time.

8:00 am – Burial will take place at 7:30 pm (3:30 pm in Brasília)

Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held throughout the day. Started at 11 am (6 am in Brasília), the burial is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm (3:30 pm in Brasília) at Windsor Castle, located on the outskirts of London. King George VI, Elizabeth II’s father, mother, brother and husband Prince Philip, who died last year, were also buried there.

7:45 am – Archbishop of Canterbury recalls promise made by Elizabeth II when she became queen

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, recalled a promise made by Elizabeth II, aged 26, when she was crowned Queen. On the occasion, the monarch promised that she would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth. “Rarely has such a promise been so well fulfilled,” said the archbishop. “His late Majesty’s example was not set by her position or ambition, but by whom she followed. I know that Her Majesty shares the same faith and hope in Jesus Christ as her mother; the same sense of service and duty,” he added.

7:35 am – Meghan Markle attends funeral

Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife, attends Elizabeth II’s funeral and appears alongside the children of William and Kate. The relationship between the American and the royal family was shaken after a complaint of prejudice.

7:20 am – Ceremony is being held for Elizabeth II

A mass is being held at Westminster Abbey in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on the 8th. Family members are present at the ceremony. The songs that were and will still be played throughout the event were chosen by the monarch herself. The funeral is expected to last 13 hours. The funeral home is where Elizabeth II was married and crowned. “Now we have gathered thousands of people from all over the world to mourn her loss,” said the priest.

the coffin of Elizabeth II has just arrived at Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral will be held on Monday morning, 19th. Dozens of world political leaders are present at the ceremony and will attend the celebration. A Royal Navy truck, with dozens of members of the Navy, transported the coffin of the longest-lived sovereign in the United Kingdom, covered with the flag and the main symbols of the monarchy. King Charles III and other members of the royal family, such as the princes Harry and William, accompanied the procession on foot. The burial of Elizabeth II will take place this Monday, 19, around 15:00.