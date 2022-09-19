Lucas causes punishment and pedestrians are 24 hours without a pool

Early this morning on “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), pedestrians were punished after Lucas, farmer of the week, ran out of microphone in the bathroom.

As soon as the punishment alarm rang, the farmer, who was speaking without a microphone in the bathroom area, thought it wasn’t his fault: “I’m not because there’s a microphone in here.”

According to the rules of the reality, the only exceptions are for showers, swimming pools and hot tubs. In such cases, pedestrians may be without a microphone.

As soon as Thomaz read the statement, Lucas assumed: “It was me”. For non-compliance with the rule, everyone will be 24 hours without a pool and hot tub.

