Lucas causes punishment and pedestrians are 24 hours without a pool
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment 0 Views
Early this morning on “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), pedestrians were punished after Lucas, farmer of the week, ran out of microphone in the bathroom.
As soon as the punishment alarm rang, the farmer, who was speaking without a microphone in the bathroom area, thought it wasn’t his fault: “I’m not because there’s a microphone in here.”
According to the rules of the reality, the only exceptions are for showers, swimming pools and hot tubs. In such cases, pedestrians may be without a microphone.
As soon as Thomaz read the statement, Lucas assumed: “It was me”. For non-compliance with the rule, everyone will be 24 hours without a pool and hot tub.
The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality?
0.13%
0.41%
0.91%
0.60%
0.51%
28.52%
8.13%
0.21%
1.27%
1.33%
2.55%
0.34%
0.34%
3.69%
0.41%
2.55%
4.70%
0.88%
0.41%
5.90%
36.21%
Total of 10609 wishes
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
1 / 20
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 20
martian redhead
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 20
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 20
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 20
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.
Reproduction / Instagram
6 / 20
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 20
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 20
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews
9 / 20
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 20
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 20
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Reproduction – Facebook
12 / 20
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 20
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 20
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 20
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 20
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 20
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Reproduction / Instagram
18 / 20
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 20
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).
Reproduction / Instagram
20 / 20
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.
Reproduction / Instagram
