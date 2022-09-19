Lucas doesn’t think Kerline should go to the first farm

The group of Moranguinho, Lucas, Bia, Vini and Tiago discussed the next roça formation in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV).

Lucas says he already has in mind the speech he will make to pull Deborah into the fields. “It’s been ready since the day she called me sexist,” he told the group. Bia counted the votes in Kerline, and the farmer advised: “I think, at this first moment, casting a vote in Kerline is suicide later, because she won’t leave,” he said, imagining the two of them in the field. “I think voting for Kerline on a farm with Deborah is suicide, because she’s not leaving,” the farmer said.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

Vini put the possibility of Bruno going to the hot seat. “I think Bruno touched something very sensitive, from a very voting public, which is the younger and more engaged crowd”, said Vini. “What she (Deborah) is doing only affects the people who are here. What he did affects those who are out there watching, and it’s a very controversial subject,” said Strawberry Shortcake.

Lucas pointed out the presenter’s foul play and Vini said it’s relative. “If they like a fight, she stays”, said Bia. “If she comes back, you can be sure the thing is crazy, because what she did doesn’t make sense”, Tiago said of Deborah. “What we will understand is that we are the ones who are in the wrong,” said Moraguinho, laughing.

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality? 0.06% 0.16% 0.38% 0.29% 0.22% 13.16% 3.31% 0.08% 0.48% 0.53% 1.04% 0.14% 0.13% 1.99% 0.17% 1.05% 1.78% 0.38% 0.19% 2.31% 72.15% vote again Total of 28664 wishes

