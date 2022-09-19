Luigi Baricelli from Laços de Família reappears with radical change

Luigi Baricelli reappears with a radically changed look and talks about his spirituality

The former Globo actor, Luigi Baricelliat 51 years old, decided to change the look in a radical way and explained that the reason for this is linked to a ‘call’ he received in his spiritual side.

Luigi Baricelli that marked his career in the soap opera “Family relationships” (2001), living a romantic couple with Giovanna Antonelli, had a rerun of her work recently shown in “Vale a Pena Ver De Novo”.

In an interview given to TV News portal, Luigi Baricelli explained that he received the referred ‘call’ in his spirituality. “It’s the call. Nothing comes out of what we already know from mythology, only people’s stories and names change. This is a human journey,” revealed the former global actor.

“Awakening happens spontaneously if you understand what your life purpose is, or it happens in love, or in pain, mine happened in both. It’s a life process, I denied what I really came to do, I didn’t know. I had wills, but I didn’t think I was capable,” he said. Luigi Baricelli to the website.

The actor of “Family relationships“, missing from the media for some time, assumes what led him to the changes in his life. “I was confused, then I started working on my artistic, entrepreneurial process. These places took me to other places and learning, but all this has a meaning for the moment. It was all a construction,” he explained. Luigi Baricelli.

Luigi Baricelli confirms what he does in relation to the spiritual ‘calling’ today. “Now, [faço] really this spiritual work, I do spiritual experiences through energetic tourism. I work in the chakras of the planet, where there is a vortex of energy.”, confirmed the artist.

CHANGE OF LOOK

Much criticized on social media for his radical change of look, Luigi Baricelli guarantees: “I’m not just an actor, I’m a businessman, I’m a presenter, I’m a father, I’m a friend, a son”, he highlighted to the TV News portal.

About your locks, Luigi Baricelli clarifies: “This is a braid, not a dread. The braid is the triad: the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. It has a meaning, but it’s mine. I’m not going to go on explaining my meaning,” he said.

“People are used to Luigi all right, little face. when you take [e muda], say: ‘Are you crazy?’. No, I’m not crazy, I’m conscious”, concluded the actor who was successful in “Family Ties”, by Globo.