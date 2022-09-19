Lula brings together former presidential candidates in his campaign

The meeting took place this Monday, 19, bringing together former ministers and even former PT opponents.

All those present at the event declared their vote for Lula in this year’s presidential race.



Former President and Presidential Candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) brought together eight former presidential candidates, including former ministers and former opponents of parties that have their own candidates or are part of other slates. At the meeting, held on the morning of this Monday, 19, were present Marina Silva (Network), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Luciana Genro (PSOL), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Fernando Haddad (EN), João Goulart Filho (PCdoB), Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship) and Henrique Meirelles (Brazil Union). At the event, Lula said that his support for her ticket represents a commitment for Brazil to return “to live democratically”. “What you are doing with today’s gesture is making a commitment, but it is not a commitment to Lula. It is a commitment that this country will return to live democratically. People will once again live together democratically in this country. It is not the President of the Republic and his advisers who say what is good for society”. At the end of the meeting, Meirelles resisted making the “L”, symbol of PT’s campaign, but, after a few photos, he gave in and raised his finger. Luciana Genro, who was Lula’s opponent and had already refused to make the gesture, did not hesitate today. The event was broadcast on Lula’s social media.