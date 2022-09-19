Lula has 44% and Bolsonaro, 35%, according to BTG/FSB poll

In the simulation of a 2nd round between the 2, the PT would win with 52% of the votes and the president would get 39%

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 44% of voting intentions against 35% of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), according to research BTG/FSB released this Monday (September 19, 2022). At the last surveya week ago, the PT had 41%, compared to 35% for the Chief Executive.

Here are the percentages recorded in the 1st round by all candidates who are in the dispute for the Plateau:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 44% (was 41% in the previous survey);

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 35% (kept percentage);

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7% (had 9%);

(PDT): 7% (had 9%); Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (had 7%);

(MDB): 5% (had 7%); Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 1% (maintained percentage).

Blanks and nulls add up to 4%. Those who don’t know or didn’t answer are 3%.

Felipe D’Ávila (New), Jose Maria Eymael (A.D), Vera Lucia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Pericles (UP) and Father Kelmon (PTB) did not score in the survey.

The survey conducted 2,000 telephone interviews from September 16 to 18, 2022. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07560/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 128,957.83 and was paid by the BTG Pactual bank. Here’s the intact of the survey (2 MB).

2nd TURN

In the simulation of a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would win with 52% of the votes and the president would get 39%. Last week, the score was 51% to 38% for the former president.

If the dispute is between Lula and Ciro, the PT would win by 48% to 35% – in the previous survey the score was 46% for Lula against 35% for the pedestrian.

In the scenario between the former president and senator Simone Tebet, Lula would win by 50% against 33%.

If Bolsonaro moves to the 2nd stage with Ciro, the PDT candidate would win the dispute by 49% to 41%. In a dispute between Bolsonaro and Tebet, the senator gets 48% and the president, 41%.

REJECTION

According to the survey, Lula has a 45% rejection rate – in the last survey, the PT member scored 47%. Bolsonaro registered 55% rejection (was 56%). Ciro Gomes scored 48% (was 47%).

The lowest rejection rates are for Vera Lúcia, with 34% (was 35% in the last survey), Felipe D’Ávila, with 37% (was 36%), and Simone Tebet, with 37% (kept).

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

The survey shows that 34% rated the Bolsonaro government as “great / good” (kept the result of the previous search). Another 21% (compared to 20%) said they considered the current management “regular” and 43% (compared to 44%), “bad / terrible”.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from September 11 to 13, 2022 shows that the voting intention scenario for the 1st round of the presidential succession was practically immobile in a week. Squid leads with 43%; Jair Bolsonaro has 37%. rates are the same from the previous round of PowerDate. The difference between the 2 is 6 percentage points.

Ciro Gomes has 8%. Simone Tebet is at 5%. The rates of the 2 also didn’t change in 7 days. Felipe d’Avila mark 1%. In the previous round, he didn’t score.

Eymael, Leo Pericles, Father Kelmon, Sofia Manzano, Soraya Thronicke and Will see did not have enough mentions to score. O PowerDate also tested Pablo Marçal (Pros) because the candidacy had an appeal not judged in the TSE at the time the research was registered. marçal, who left the disputedid not obtain 1% of the intentions in the survey.

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would win by 51% against 42% of the president. The gap between the two has narrowed in recent months. In the June round, I was in 17 percentage points. It is now 9 p.p.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

