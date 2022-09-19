Lula in Florianópolis (SC): “Brazil is not a party, Brazil is our country”

This Sunday (18), presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) campaigned in the capital of Santa Catarina, Florianópolis. On a sunny day with high temperatures, the PT gathered thousands of people in the central region of the city.

On stage, alongside Lula, were the deputy on the ticket, Geraldo Alckmin, the ex-president Dilma Rousseff, the PT candidate for the government of Santa Catarina, Décio Lima, and his deputy, Bia Vargas (PSB), in addition to Dario Berger, PT candidate for the Senate and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), coordinating the campaign, among others.

The event ended Lula’s agenda for the southern region of the country. On Friday (16) he was in Porto Alegre (RS) and on Saturday (17) in Curitiba (PR).

Right at the beginning of his speech, Lula asked his team to bring him a Brazilian flag and a PT flag.

“Brazil is not a party, Brazil is our country. And this flag here [levantando a brasileira] it is not the flag of a party, this flag here is the flag of 215 million Brazilians who love this country,” said Lula.

Soon after, the presidential candidate took the PT flag and made a direct comment against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection.

“He [Bolsonaro] uses the Brazilian flag because he doesn’t have the pride that I have to say ‘this is my party [ao levantar a bandeira petista]’. this flag [do Brasil] is from my country, and this flag [do PT] belongs to my party, which makes me very proud to have founded it.”

Lula also mentioned emergency aid. She recalled that the government initially had proposed R$200 and was sometimes reluctant to extend the social program. According to Lula, Bolsonaro was only interested in expanding Auxílio Brasil and taking it to R$600 on the eve of the elections, for electoral reasons.

“If the elections took longer, would he be able to offer this TCU building [Tribunal de Conta da União] for My House My Life”.

Queen’s Funeral

Lula cited the visit that Jair Bolsonaro made this weekend in England to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

“His decision to go is commendable. Yesterday he had to make a speech saying that the left will not come back. Wouldn’t it be better for this genocider to visit families who had relatives killed by covid? Wouldn’t it have been better if he’d talked less nonsense and made sure he bought vaccines in advance?”

After citing other actions by Bolsonaro during the pandemic and other complaints surrounding the current president, Lula said that, if elected, “the first thing we will do is revoke the 100-year secrecy decrees. we want to know what he is hiding.”

Hunger and education

Lula re-emphasized his plan to tackle hunger in Brazil early in his term. The PT defended that people “need to go back to eating three times a day”.

And he concluded that if “every woman and every child is eating three times a day, I have already done my life’s mission.”

After the speech, the presidential candidate highlighted the importance of the government investing more in education. According to him, the State’s mission is to guarantee opportunities for the population, so that people can achieve personal dreams.

“What we need is to give opportunity. The state opens doors, and the Brazilian youth will do it”.

Schedule

On Monday (19), ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, participate in a meeting with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in other elections. The event will take place in the morning, in São Paulo (SP)

On Tuesday (20), still in São Paulo, Lula will participate in a meeting with representatives of the Tourism sector.