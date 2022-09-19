Lula wins support from eight ex-presidents in the final stretch of the campaign

Supporters gathered this Monday morning (19/9) in So Paulo (photo: Reproduo/Pinterest)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday morning (9/19) with politicians who have already been presidential candidates in other elections, including the former Minister of Finance and former Secretary of Finance. of the State of So Paulo Henrique Meirelles and former senator Cristovam Buarque.

The meeting is yet another movement of the former president’s campaign in search of victory in the first round.

Such as Folha de S.Paulo showed, the former president’s team is preparing an offensive for the useful vote and against abstention, in addition to betting on the mobilization of militancy in the streets, to generate a decisive wave in the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

In his speech, Cristovam said that Lula is the best candidate to preside over Brazil today and that I need to settle the bill in the first round. He also stated that it would be irresponsible to leave the election for the second round.

Meirelles stated that he participates in the meeting “with tranquility and confidence”, because he knows “what works and what can work in Brazil”. He cited data from Lula’s gesture, when he served as president of the Central Bank, and said he was guided by the facts.

“Showing who does, who performs. This story of just talk can impress a lot of people, but I believe in facts. I look and see the result in your government and that makes us here”, he said.

In addition to Meirelles and Cristovam, names such as former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Lula’s deputy, former minister Marina Silva (Rede), who declared support for Lula last week, homeless leader Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), state deputy Luciana Genro (PSOL) and Joo Goulart Filho.

Goulart Filho says he was invited to the meeting by former minister Aloizio Mercadante on Saturday (17). Haddad’s team was also communicated on Saturday.

Former presidential candidates who are part of the alliance’s parties around Lula Helosa Helena (Rede) and Eduardo Jorge (PV) did not attend. The former senator has already declared her support this year for the pedestrian Ciro Gomes.

Eduardo Jorge is a declared voter of Simone Tebet (MDB) and has already publicly spoken out against his party’s participation in the federation that also brings together PT and PC do B. He says he was not sought out to participate in the meeting.

“[O comando da campanha de Lula] didn’t look. Nor do I look for them. The last time Lula and I spoke was in the last century,” said Eduardo Jorge.

Haddad said that the meeting serves to “celebrate diversities and our differences”. “Because what exists on the opposite side is authoritarianism that wants to cancel out our differences.”

Alckmin stated that those present at the meeting had different projects for Brazil in their candidacies, but that they always had in common “the cornerstone that respect democracy and the Brazilian people”.

“It is a moment of great joy to find leaders with a public spirit here who think differently, in many sectors, but who are committed to Brazilian democracy,” said Alckmin.

Before the meeting, Boulos told the press that, despite his differences with names like Meirelles and Alckmin, what allows this meeting is that the election of Lula “is the way to preserve Brazilian democracy in the face of a fascist in government”.