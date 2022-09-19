Maid says how she is treated by Leonardo: “Mare’s stomach”

One of the country’s most successful singers, Leonardo boasts a life of luxury and comfort. Currently, the sertanejo lives in a mansion with Poliana Rocha, his wife, and has some collaborators to help him take care of the house. One of the employees who works at the artist’s residence delivered how she is treated by him and surprised the public.

It all started when Leonardo’s companion opened a question box on Instagram to interact with fans. When answering the curiosity of the internet users, Poliana had the participation of Abadia Cardoso, her collaborator. One of the first questions the employee had to answer was whether the boss had already scolded her. The collaborator then made it clear that Poliana doesn’t usually fight and even writes cute notes when she wants to ask for something.

Another follower asked if singer Leonardo often makes fun of her since he is very playful. At that moment, Abadia revealed her relationship with the artist. “Leo makes fun of me too much. He calls me a mare’s belly, a ravine’s belly, he says that I eat his train everything, he hides his sleeves, and there’s a mango tree here in the backyard ”, declared the family maid in a humorous tone. The employee also highlighted that the famous is very disorganized, unlike Poliana Rocha, who likes to see everything in order.

