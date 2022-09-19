Man dies after being gored in a bullfight in Spain; video

Man dies after being gored in a bullfight in Spain. Photo: Reproduction / Social networks.

The employee of a bullring in the city of Fuenlabrada died after being gored last Saturday (17);

The city council of the city announced the cancellation of the bullfight scheduled for this Sunday (18) and decreed two days of official mourning;

The victim was 55 years old and died on the way to hospital.

The incident occurred during the Grand Trimmers Contest. In the images shared on social networks, the worker runs away from the animal through portable fences. Then the bull invades the alley and circles it until it returns to the arena.

The county’s news website reported that the victim was 55 years old and died en route to the hospital. The mayor of Fuenlabrada paid his condolences to the employee’s family on social media.

In 2022, at least eight people died in bull events in Spain. The latest victim was a 73-year-old Frenchwoman who had her chest pierced during a traditional bullfight in the town of Beniarbeig, in the Valencia region, in August.