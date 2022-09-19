Man enters a store in the South Zone of Rio, ignores a saleswoman and urinates on a shelf; video | Rio de Janeiro

A man entered a store in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, ignored the presence of an employee and urinated on the shelf of the establishment. The case took place in the early evening of Saturday (17) and was recorded by security cameras. (See in the video above)

The saleswoman Jessica Bertoldo Magalhães, 31, said she was scared by the episode and the man’s lack of respect. After being reprimanded by the employee, the man began to ask for calm.

“I am alone in the store. Next to the store, there is a bar. This bar gets crowded and busy, but that’s normal. That day, this guy came in and I said ‘good night’. As I work alone, I’m always on the lookout. When I lowered my head to look at the cell phone, I I heard a faucet noise”, said Jessica.

“He didn’t even say good night. He came in, looked at me, turned around and urinated. He did not say anything. He went to the corner and started pissing on the two shelves of protein. That’s when I came out and started asking him what he was doing. I said ‘are you crazy? How are you doing this?’ It was absurd. At that time, he started asking for calm”, added the employee.

The case was registered at the 10th DP (Botafogo) and an investigation was opened. Jessica Magalhães stated that she was afraid of what could happen since the boy was accompanied by two other friends.

“I couldn’t believe it. I heard the noise and said ‘I don’t believe it’. He had his penis out of his pants pissing. I was alone. I didn’t know what he was going to do to me. There were still two other people at the door, I was scared,” said Jessica.

After having urinated, the man went to meet his friends and left the place in a taxi. Jessica, however, had to stay beyond his working hours to wash the store and was still the target of debauchery of the friends of the man who urinated in the establishment.