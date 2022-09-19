Man is murdered in Vespasiano’s fish and pay after argument

A 27-year-old man was murdered inside a fish and pay in Vespasiano, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, on Sunday night (27). The victim was hit in the head and shot in the chest after a fight.

According to the Military Police report, witnesses reported that the boy was with two friends in the fish and pay all afternoon. At night they left the place and shortly after they returned a suspect in a helmet called for the victim at the entrance of the place.

The two argued and the suspect entered the fish and pay chasing the victim, who was first hit in the head and then shot in the chest. Medical help was called to the scene, but the young man was already dead.

According to one of the victim’s friends, they went out to get drugs and the dead man argued with a drug dealer. He allegedly threatened the criminals who retaliated. The shooting suspect fled and has not been found.

The hearse collected the victim’s body for the Instituto Medico-Legal de Belo Horizonte and the Civil Police’s expertise began the initial work on the spot. There are surveillance cameras in the fish and pay, but only the owner of the place, who lives in another state, has access to them. The case will be investigated.