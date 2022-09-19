A 42-year-old man was rescued in serious condition this Sunday (18) after jumping from the 5th floor of the Mackenzie Evangelical University Hospital, in the Bigorrilho neighborhood, in Curitiba. The victim suffered cardiac arrest as a result of the fall.

THE B band, Lieutenant Cândido, from the Fire Department, said that the team received information that the man had thrown himself from the building through the window. He would have fallen on a roof while trying to escape from the health unit.

“He was in cardiac arrest when we arrived and, with the support of the hospital staff, we performed the necessary maneuvers to revive him”he explained.

The incident was recorded around 11:45 am this Sunday, and the rescue had to be carried out with the aid of ropes.

A witness who was in the vicinity of the hospital said he heard the sound of the man’s body hitting the roof.

“Securities have already appeared while nurses are screaming from the window. He jumped up onto the secondary roof and wanted to go out onto the street, but ended up being immobilized. ‘They’re trying to kill me,’ the man said.added the witness.

There is still no information on why the man was admitted to the hospital or the motivation for the escape attempt.