Marcelo Serrado explains why he resigned from public office

The actor Marcelo Serrado resigned from the public position he held in the city hall of Rio de Janeiro. He, who is in the air in the novel face and couragefrom Globo, worked as artistic director of the cultural complex Cidade das Artes one year and nine months ago.

The removal was announced in the Official Gazette the capital of Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday (13), curiously, after a Band News report denouncing cases of phantom employees at the agencyit’s that he received a monthly salary of R$ 8 thousand.

In an interview with the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the artist argued that he left the post because he was unable to reconcile work with the recordings of the plot of sevenin which he plays the protagonist. “I left for a personal reason. I had been trying to leave for a while now, it was more like not being able to reconcile everything. It has nothing to do with what was published.”said.

in defense, Marcelo Serrado explained that the agreement with the city hall was that he could work little during the week. “My agreement with them from the beginning was to go once or twice a week. It was quiet, but now I was never able to go. I thought it would be possible to reconcile, but now with the soap opera it was difficult. I couldn’t do it anymore, so I asked to be exonerated.”he said.

The actor also assured that Globo had full knowledge of his work. as an employee of the city hall of Rio, and denied alleged conflict of interest. “Zero! When I started there, I told them, I was always transparent. I only accepted because when Cesar Maia was mayor, he appointed Falabella, and with him there was no such thing as going every day either”he concluded.

