Marcelo Serrado leaves public office after case of ghost servers

Marcelo Serrado resigned from the public position he held in the city hall of Rio de Janeiro. The actor, currently on the air on Globo’s telenovela Cara e Coragem, was artistic director of the Cidade das Artes cultural complex for a year and nine months, since the current government of the Rio de Janeiro capital took office on January 1, 2021. removal was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality last Tuesday (13/9), and it happens shortly after a Band News report denouncing cases of ghost employees in the agency.

The article, published on September 6, does not mention Marcelo Serrado, who assured that he had left his post because he was unable to reconcile work with the recordings of the global feuilleton. “I left for a personal reason. I’ve been trying to get out for a while now”, explained the actor, in an interview with Folha de São Paulo. The newspaper also found that he received a salary of R$ 8 thousand.

Marcelo Serrado plays the stuntman Moa, in Cara e Coragem. Actor has already said he regrets having supported Moro, Aécio and Bolsonaro. Until 2016, Serrado campaigned against the PT.

Serrado was appointed to direct the cultural complex by Daniela Maia, then president of Riotur, a tourism company in Rio, and her sister-in-law at the time. In addition, she is the daughter of former mayor Cesar Maia, author of the cultural project that took ten years to build, with a budget of R$560 million.