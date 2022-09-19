Márcio Fernandes blames himself for the elimination of Paysandu

Even though it was difficult, the bicolor fan showed complete confidence in the team to leave Natal-RN with a victory and continue with chances to continue in the fight for access to the 2023 Series B. However, the joy and excitement with the 90 minutes passed turned into a disappointment because for the fourth year in a row (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), the Boogeyman suffered another elimination in the second phase of Series C.

After the defeat suffered by ABC-RN by 1 x 0, on the night of last Saturday (17), at Frasqueirão stadium, for the fifth round of the second phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, coach Márcio Fernandes did not hide the frustration of being no chance of access with one round left for the end of foursquare. Because of this, he assumed all the mistakes made in the decisive phase of the competition.

“Wanting to justify things now, it’s not my way, I’m not one to blame others, I assume, it’s all right, I made a mistake, if the team didn’t surrender I made a mistake and move on. That won’t help anything , will not bring Paysandu back to the championship. I only regret not rewarding the fans with this access, we worked hard to make that happen, but we were not happy”, he said.

Regarding the team’s performance during the match played at Frasqueirão stadium, in the analysis of Márcio Fernandes, even though it was better than the opponents in the first three rounds of the quadrangular, again the strategy set up did not result in a victory on the field. Still, for him, he lacked better finishing in the chances created to define the result.

“In the quadrangular, if you see, in the three games we lost we were better. Before conceding the goals, we lost the chances. Today we tried to adopt the strategy so that in the second half we could decide the game. We were better, we pressed in the end, we had chances to tie. We didn’t expect to take that goal, but the team needed to be a little more competitive”, he scored.

Hired at the stage of assembling the squad for this year’s competitions, coach Márcio Fernandes still hasn’t managed to achieve any of his goals for the season. In the Campeonato Paraense, the Boogeyman lost the title inside the Curuzu stadium to Clube do Remo, this time (and just like in 2021), Paysandu has no chance of returning to Série B with one round to go.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen, and when nothing happens, it’s very easy now to be a finished construction engineer, criticize, say this and that, so I won’t do that and I take any blame and I apologize to our fan who was really active, encouraged and unfortunately not We did it. Talking about the game now is complicated, but we certainly weren’t the team we were in the championship”, he lamented.

Although it no longer reaches the points necessary to return to Série B, Paysandu will have to enter the field for its last match in the second phase of Série C, which will be against Vitória-BA, next Saturday (24), at the Curuzu Furthermore, the Boogeyman will still have another participation in the Copa Verde ahead of him, which will start in October. About the coach’s future, he points out.

“Sometimes I can express myself badly, Now it’s time to think about what we can move forward in our careers and follow through. That’s my job unless the board thinks otherwise and they’ll talk to me, otherwise I’ll continue my work, raise the players’ heads, because it is with them that we can leave the championship with dignity”, he concluded.