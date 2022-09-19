Mbappé refuses to participate in French national team photo shoot | international football

The striker Mbappé refused to participate in a photo shoot of the France national team, which will be held this Tuesday. The information was released by the AFP agency and passed on by the main media outlets in the country. The player disagrees with the current image rights agreement and has clashed with the federation (FFF).

The main name of the team at the time alongside Benzema, Mbappé had had the same attitude in March. In a statement sent to AFP, the PSG forward said that he “and his representatives deeply regret that it was not possible to reach an agreement in view of the world Cup”.

France face Austria and Denmark in the League of Nations

Mbappé, on arrival at the concentration in France this Monday — Photo: Disclosure/FFF

To L’Team, the French Federation guaranteed that “nothing will change between now and the World Cup” in relation to the topic. In a statement to AFP, Mbappé’s representatives reiterated that the player’s positioning does not affect his commitment to the national team.

– Obviously, this does not call into question his commitment and determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team in the important events to come.

according to L’Team, Mbappé disagrees with the current actions of the French national team, in which some players appear more than others. He also wants to choose which brands he wants to partner with, as he admitted at a May press conference.

The current agreement provides that all athletes must fulfill commercial commitments with the sponsors of the French national team. The striker was at the launch of the new France kit. In May, when he signed a new contract with PSG, Mbappé was asked about the matter in Collective interview and confirmed that there is a disagreement with the federation.

– There was a misunderstanding in the selection, but we will solve it because a competition is coming, we will not create problems for nothing, we have a country to win – said the striker in May.

“But football has changed and I think it’s fair that players have the power to speak on their behalf, to choose which brand they will be associated with,” he said at the time.