Meet the Always On Display function, which is only now available on the iPhone | Cell

The iPhone 14 gained the desired Always On Display (AOD) feature in the Pro and Pro Max versions. The novelty of Apple cell phones has been around for a long time in the universe of Android smartphones, allowing the device’s screen to be always active – that is, showing information without the user having to touch it. You can configure the feature to display only the essentials such as date, time, weather, calendar, widgets and wallpaper. In addition to the apple, brands such as Samsung and LG are known for using the feature.

The arrival of AOD had been expected since May, when rumors began to surface indicating that the feature would be present in the iOS 16 update. According to Apple, the Always On Display is enabled by default on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max . Although they are not yet for sale in Brazil, the models are listed on the official website at prices starting from R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively. They are considered Apple’s most expensive phones so far.

How Always On Display works

To keep the display of the most robust versions of the iPhone 14 always working, the phone operates with a minimum refresh rate of approximately 1 Hz. According to Apple, the low power mode has been improved, allowing the use of a technology that dims the entire lock screen as soon as the user locks the device or leaves it idle.

According to Apple, the always-on display also uses multiple coprocessors on the A16 Bionic chip – present only in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models – to refresh the display using very little power.

Despite this, cell phones continue to respond quickly to user commands, whether reacting to the touch on the screen, pressing the side button or just looking at the iPhone.

There are some situations where AOD spontaneously stops working. According to the manufacturer, the phone’s screen will be completely black when the iPhone is face down, inside a pocket or bag, with sleep focus or low power mode. It will also be deactivated when the mobile detects that the user has walked away from it with a paired Apple Watch.

To enable or disable AOD on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max just go to Settings, then Display and Brightness and click on the button next to Always On. Apple does not specify how much the activation of the feature consumes the phone’s battery, but warns that the feature turned on causes the audio playback time to decrease.

Despite this, in the past, industry players have estimated that Always On Display increases smartphone power consumption by only 1%.

The new iPhone 14 models have not yet landed in Brazil and are still not expected to start sales. Apple faces a court decision that prohibited the sale of models after the iPhone 12 in Brazilian territory. For now, only prices have been released, with the traditional version starting at R$7,499.