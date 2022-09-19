Mercedes-Benz shows electric Actros that runs up to 500 km without recharging

Mercedes-Benz revealed this Sunday (18) the news that will be at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Hannover.

The main one is the eActros, the electric version of the well-known Actros. The extra-heavy truck is represented at the fair in two versions. One of them is the eActros 300, a configuration designed for more urban use and which has three batteries with a total capacity of 112 kWh. The maximum range is estimated at 220 kilometers and series production is planned for the second half of 2023.

The biggest attraction is the eActros LongHaul. Designed to carry out large displacements, the heavy vehicle has three batteries with a total capacity of 600 kWh and two electric motors, which deliver 544 hp and can exceed 800 hp. According to the manufacturer, the truck that has a PBT (Total Gross Weight) of 42 tons will be able to run up to 500 km without recharging.

Tests on public roads with the LongHaul start in 2022 Image: Disclosure

“Our intention was to bring a very interesting truck to the market,” said Karin Radström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Daimler Truck said that, depending on the type of charging station, it will be possible to go from 20% to 80% charge in just half an hour of use. Tests on public roads will begin this year, and the truck will begin to be driven by real customers from 2023. Production is scheduled to start in 2024.

In addition to the eActros, Mercedes-Benz also presented the eEconic, whose application is aimed at services such as garbage collection, and the eAtego, the electric-powered version of the Atego.

Electric VUC arrives in Europe in 2022

eCanter will be produced in Europe from 2023 Image: Disclosure

The Japanese brand Fuso, originally founded by Mitsubishi and now controlled by Daimler Truck, also brought news to the fair.

The new generation of the eCanter will be shown in Hannover just ten days after its debut in Japan. With a VUC size, the truck was born to be used in the city because of its two more compact dimensions. The declared range can be 70, 140 or 200 km, depending on the chosen configuration.

For now, eCanter is offered in North America and Asia. However, the manufacturer plans to launch it in Europe in 2022 and start production on the continent next year.

Buses arrive in three years

Daimler Truck has not neglected the electrification of Mercedes-Benz buses. The company has promised to launch its first electric-powered intercity bus by 2025.

The goal is that, from 2030, all buses sold by the brand do not emit pollutants.

