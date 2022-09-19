message from Mbappé to Neymar, forward rejected, Ligue 1 and more; see the latest news

Credit: Editing – Photos: Matthias-Hangst/Getty Images Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images – Reproduction

Did you miss what happened at PSG this Sunday (18)? No problem. Check out the highlights that shook the Parisian club on the day of the classic against Lyon, in Ligue 1.

PSG refuses to sign striker seen as “on the same level as Neymar”: “We had other plans”

In an interview with “RMC Sport”, PSG’s director of football, Luis Campos, spoke about rumors that the club had sought the signing of Ousmane Dembélé, from Barcelona. Without establishing himself in the Blaugrano team, where he was hired to be Neymar’s “substitute”, the French player will not be acquired by the Parisians precisely because he has a style already similar to the players in Galtier’s squad.

“We didn’t sign him because he’s a winger and we play with a different system. I really like Dembélé, he is very good, but we had other plans (…) Our (attacking) triangle is inverted, with Mbappé at the top“, explained the PSG manager.

Newspaper reveals strong message from Mbappé after controversy with Neymar at PSG

The clash between Mbappé and Neymar at the beginning of the season gave rise to the fight for the title in the penalty kicks, since it ended up with Mbappé. According to the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”, the shirt 7 was uncomfortable with the episode and even indirectly mentioned the situation that Cavani went through with Neymar soon after the Brazilian arrived at the French club.

“They won’t do the same to me, I’m not Cavani”, would have said the Frenchman backstage at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG promised to “replace” Neymar with a trendy striker to satisfy Mbappé

With the status of “PSG’s owner”, Mbappé would have had some guarantees to settle the “fico” at the club in the French capital even in the face of Real Madrid’s tempting proposal. According to Le Journal du Dimanche, the Parisian board has promised to replace Neymar with striker Lewandoswki, who decided to leave Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Despite the alleged promise, PSG could not succeed in the negotiations for the German striker, who headed for Barcelona.

PSG beat Lyon to isolate themselves at the top of Ligue 1

With a goal from Messi coming from an assist by Neymar, PSG overcame Lyon this Sunday (18) and reached 22 points in the French, thus isolating itself in the lead of the event, since the rival Olympique de Marseille was in the draw against the Rennes, and parked at 20 goals. Due to the FIFA Date, the next appointment of Galtier’s men will only take place on October 2nd, against Nice, in the Parc des Princes.