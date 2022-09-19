Michelle Bolsonaro confuses the queen’s funeral with a fashion show – 09/19/2022

Photos of the look of the day, details about the chosen model and poses with friends. Anyone following the social media of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and her makeup artist, Agustin Fernandez, over the weekend might think that the two were participating in Paris Fashion Week. It’s normal that, when invited to an event like this, a celebrity posts their preparation and moments posing with friends, like, “look, we’re there, we’re at the Chanel show”.

Only it wasn’t a fashion show. Michelle accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro to an official international event: the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, a moment of mourning for the United Kingdom that should be respected. And, of course, the two represented the country on a diplomatic mission.

Michelle and the president even tried, at times, to show seriousness. They posted a stern-faced photo next to the funeral condolence book. But it felt more like an embarrassing awe at the pompous setting.

In her stories, Michelle also posted a photo smiling next to her husband, showing off her elegance and writing “Sunday”. The two, I repeat, were going to the funeral of a head of state, not a wedding or a fashion show. Shameful.

Earlier, Michelle had already posed as if she were making a model book showing off her Jackie O. and Audrey Hepburn-inspired look in a hotel room. Her makeup artist also posted a photo of the two sitting together, in black, as if they were in the front row of a fashion show.

On Twitter, the delegation’s attitude caused horror among government critics, but it greatly pleased Bolsonaro’s supporters. To them, Michelle looked like a real “princess” and would be causing “envy” in other women.

One of them, enthusiastically, even wrote, along with the photo where Michelle posted her look: “Funeral of Queen Elizabeth. From 0 to 10. How do you rate the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro?” Note? Michelle is a very beautiful woman, obviously. But that’s not what was at stake. I repeat for the tenth time, it was a funeral, not an opportunity to pose in pompous “fairy tale-style” settings. ” with “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” hat.

The other first ladies present at the event understood that they were at a funeral and that the important person at the time was not them, but Queen Elizabeth. The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, for example, posted on Instagram a black and white image of her and her husband signing the funeral condolence book and also the message she left in writing, extolling the importance and strength of the Queen. Elizabeth. Olena Zalenska, First Lady of Ukraine, represented her husband Volodymyr Zalenski at the funeral. But on Instagram, she didn’t post any pictures.

It would really be disrespectful to a people who live a war to post a dismayed photo with fancy clothes. Olena seems to have learned. In July, she posed for “Vogue” in war scenes and was criticized around the world. Michelle could have learned from her colleague’s mistake.

No, Brazil is not at war, but there are 30 million people starving and the “model” funeral moment was paid for with public money. More inappropriate, impossible.