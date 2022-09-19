Microsoft disillusioned with Halo Infinite at all levels, says Brad Sams

Over the past few weeks, several departures from 343 Industries have been announced, the most recent being the company’s leader, Bonnie Ross, who said she was leaving to deal with a health-related situation in her family.

Brad Sams, a well-known source on Microsoft affairs and the first person to talk about the existence of Halo Infinite, the name, the concept and the person responsible for announcing the Xbox Series S to the world, says that Ross’ departure is Microsoft restructuring. to 343 and who are unhappy with the project at all levels.

Sams says Microsoft spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Halo Infinite and the plan was to have a game service capable of rivaling Bungie’s Destiny 2, but he views the game as a failure.

“We all know what the reality is, Halo Infinite is not in good shape, it’s not in a good position, and it didn’t meet Microsoft’s goals for the 343 when it was released. It’s also not meeting the financial side, from what I’ve heard. Almost universally, it did not live up to expectations.”

Sams says that Ross’ departure was decided by Microsoft, according to his sources, following the announcement of content for Season 3 of Halo Infinite. This was seen as the last straw. In addition, Sams says more management changes will be announced over the next few weeks.

“Most importantly, the change in management we’ve all been waiting for has finally happened. It took hundreds of millions of dollars and this title to get there, but I’m curious to see what happens now with the 343.”

“When they released Halo Infinite, Microsoft had a vision of being able to build a game service like Destiny, everybody wants a game service, everybody wants Destiny, but Sony bought them and Microsoft didn’t protest that.”

“Everyone wants a service like Destiny and that was Destiny’s goal, but it failed in so many ways because I believe scope creep is the enemy of all projects. I deal with this in my professional career, the ‘scope creep’ is something very real and whoever built something knows what it is.”

“They didn’t launch a minimally viable product, they launched and continued to expand and consume more money. Can you imagine going to Microsoft every three months and asking for another 50 million dollars to complete the game and three months later asking for another 20. This continued until it became a massive financial hole that I believe could have been better used on the Xbox platform.”

Sams says that now is where we’ll see changes at 343 Industries with meaning for the future. In his view, Microsoft should cancel the Halo series to fully focus on the quality of Halo Infinite.



