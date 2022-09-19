Minister confirms anticipation of Aid Brazil October

Citizenship Minister Ronaldo Bento said the government intends to bring forward October payments to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program, confirming rumors of anticipation for next month after failing to pay families in early September.

The confirmation took place early in the morning of this Monday (19), during an interview with TV Brasil, where the minister said that the government held a conference of the beneficiaries’ registrations this month in relation to school attendance and vaccination, and after this process intends to bring forward the October payments.

“For next month, the idea is always to improve the process, optimizing the payment process and anticipating what is possible, so that the family receives the benefit as soon as possible. For next month, for the month of October, the idea is also to be in this process of modernization and anticipation of the sheet”. Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship

The government’s idea would be to advance the payment of Auxílio Brasil from October to start on the 9th, resulting in only 20 days of difference from the beginning of the September payments, a situation that the campaign for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) hopes to improve its approval among the beneficiaries for the second round of elections.

Furthermore, we already had recently informed that the Ministry of Citizenship would be planning to advance payments in October to the first fortnight of the month, however, the anticipation will only happen if there is confirmation that it will be possible to advance payments in all the following months, avoiding situations like this month, in that families will be 40 days without receiving.

The first advance of payments took place last month, in August, the first month in which the installment of R$600 was paid to the beneficiaries, where, due to the proximity of the elections, the government scheduled the payments that were scheduled to begin on the 9th of that month. to start only on the 19th, in the second fortnight.

After that, the Minister of Citizenshipstated that the anticipation of August resulted from an improvement in the program’s payment system and, because of this, the government intended to bring forward the transfers also in the following months, however, technical problems did not allow the anticipation in September, frustrating the beneficiaries.

Aid Brasil Calendar for September

Payments for the Auxílio Brasil for September officially started this Monday, according to the final number of the Social Registration Number (NIS) of each beneficiary, and should continue until the 30th, at the end of the month, check:

NIS 1 Final – September 19 (released on Saturday 9/17);

End of NIS 2 – receive benefits on September 20;

End of NIS 3 – September 21;

End of NIS 4 – 22 September;

Final of NIS 5 – receive the Auxílio Brasil on September 23;

NIS 6 Final – September 26 (released on Saturday 9/24);

End of NIS 7 – 27 September;

End of NIS 8 – 28 September;

End of NIS 9 – the amounts will be released on September 29;

End of NIS 0 – September 30th.

In September, the number of families served will be 20.65 million, totaling an investment of R$12.47 billion, R$370 million more compared to August, when the Auxílio Brasil Program served just over 20.2 million families with an average value of R$600, totaling an investment of R$12.1 billion by the federal government.