More than 80 people die in fighting on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border | world and science



Four Kyrgyz soldiers are missing – Archive/AFP

Four Kyrgyz soldiers are missingFile/AFP

Published 9/18/2022 1:21 PM | Updated 9/18/2022 1:23 PM

At least 81 people have died this week in clashes on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the two Central Asian countries said on Sunday.

After the episodes of violence, the most serious since April 2021, both countries announced a ceasefire on Friday, but in the following hours exchanged accusations about violations of the truce.

At the beginning of Sunday, 18, Kyrgyzstan announced an updated balance that cites 46 citizens of the country killed in the clashes on the border with Tajikistan, in the Batken region.

The updated balance also cites 140 injured. Kyrgyz Minister of Emergency Situations, Boobek Ajikeeb, said four soldiers from the country were missing. A few hours later, Tajikistan announced that 35 people had died in the country in the clashes.

The Tajik foreign ministry posted on Facebook a list of 35 citizens killed between Wednesday and Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the two countries to avoid a further escalation of violence, in telephone conversations with the presidents of the two former Soviet republics.

“Vladimir Putin appealed to the parties to avoid further escalation and to adopt measures to resolve the situation as soon as possible by exclusively peaceful, political and diplomatic means,” the Kremlin said in a statement following Putin’s talks with the presidents. from Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, and his colleague from Tajikistan, Emomali Rakhmon.

This Sunday, 18, the Kyrgyz Border Guard reported that the night did not record incidents, but highlighted that the situation remains “tense” at the border, in the Kyrgyz regions of Osh and Batken.

“The rulers of both countries are taking all necessary measures to stabilize the situation, stop all escalations and provocations … in a peaceful manner,” the Guard said in a statement.

On Saturday, the 17th, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called the governments of the two countries to “promote a dialogue on a lasting ceasefire”, highlighted a spokesperson for the United Nations.

The border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is the scene of frequent fighting. Almost half of the 970 kilometers of common border have been disputed since the end of the Soviet Union, in an environment of tension over access to natural resources.

In April 2021, an episode of violence caused more than 50 deaths and raised fears of a full-scale conflict.