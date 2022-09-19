more than BRL 8 BI

The Caixa Econômica Federal bank summoned a group of workers to redeem the ‘forgotten’ money in the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) accounts. According to the institution, there are about R$ 8 billion that are standing still and waiting for workers to withdraw.

Firstly, it is important to note that the amount refers to the money from the FGTS Extraordinary Saque. Therefore, the Federal Government released this modality that allows workers in the country to redeem an amount of up to R$ 1 thousand. For people who still wish to withdraw, it is worth remembering that the deadline is ending. When the deadline expires, it will no longer be possible to access the money. See more below.

Caixa summons workers

According to available information, the Federal Government released approximately R$ 30 billion so that approximately 43 million workers could request the withdrawal. The modality has been available since the first half of the year and the deposit has already been made to the recipients’ account.

However, it is worth noting that workers who had the money deposited in the account have a deadline of up to 90 days to redeem the amount. If this is not done within the stipulated period and the person still wants to withdraw the amount, it will be necessary to request the redemption of the money. This is because the return to the original account is something automatic, in case of no movement.

Thus, since the last month, citizens have the right to request the amount. According to Caixa, once the request has been made, the money may fall into the Caixa Tem account.

Limit for requesting withdrawal

The values ​​are available through the digital savings of Caixa Tem, a Caixa Econômica application that brings together a large number of services. In this way, the deadline to request the money is until December 15th. After this period, the money will return to the worker’s FGTS account. This means that after that date the withdrawal will no longer be available.

Who is entitled and how to consult?

Workers who have money in their FGTS accounts are entitled to the amount. The amount can reach up to R$ 1 thousand, something that varies according to the total amount that the worker has in the Guarantee Fund.

However, it is necessary to say that the redemption of the Extraordinary Withdrawal is optional. This means that those who do not want the money may not withdraw it, and at the end of the term it will return to the account.

To carry out the consultation, you can use the FGTS website or application. On the website, the address is: http://www.fgts.caixa.gov.br/. Tap on “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and then on the query option. Inform your PIS number and follow the directions on the website to confirm the process. At the end, the system informs you about the right or not to withdraw and how to request.

From the app, access can be through the link: https://bityli.com/qzXXd. Log into your account and follow the steps to verify that you are not a robot. In the menu, tap on “Extraordinary Withdrawal” and find out if you have the right or not. In addition, it is also possible to see which accounts the money will come out of, in “View released FGTS accounts”.

If you want to redeem the amount, tap on “Request Withdrawal” and finish the process.

