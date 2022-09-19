Mysterious acute hepatitis is investigated after reaching 15 children in SC

Santa Catarina already has 15 cases of children and adolescents with acute hepatitis of mysterious origin. The registered patients are from different regions of the state and are aged between 16 years and five months.



According to the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina (Dive-SC), in April this year the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert about the increase

of cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin. To date, it has not been possible to identify common exposures, risk factors, or links between cases.

In addition, common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A virus,

B, C, D and E) were not detected in any of these cases.

Among the main symptoms recorded are abdominal pain, diarrhea, jaundice (yellow eyes) and vomiting. According to the technical note issued by Dive-SC on Friday, 9, these symptoms tend to appear before severe acute hepatitis and increased levels of liver enzymes.

The city with the highest number of registered cases was in Florianópolis, where the youngest patient with only five months to live is also located. The first case was registered in Itajaí, in a seven-year-old child, and then in Balneário Camboriú, in a 16-year-old teenager.

case no. City Age 1 itajaí 7 years two Camboriú Bathhouse 16 years 3 san jose 3 years 4 Chapeco 14 years 5 spa 13 years 6 Garuva 1 year 7 South jaragua 7 years 8 Chapeco 7 years 9 Joinville 8 years 10 san jose 4 years 11 Ituporanga 4 years 12 Joinville 16 years 13 Florianopolis 3 years 14 Florianopolis 5 months 15 Florianopolis 11 years

suspected cause

Several possibilities about the cause of the disease have already been raised. The main hypothesis is the decrease in children’s exposure to viruses and bacteria during the pandemic, which caused low immunity.

Researchers identified the participation of two viruses, which together caused severe cases. Dive’s infectologist, Aline Vitali Grando, explains that they are common viruses and that children’s lack of exposure made them more sensitive to them. “These children are no longer exposed to these viruses, which are very common. So when they have exposure to both viruses they are at risk of having a much more serious condition.”

Hypotheses related to the side effects of vaccines against Covid-19 were also raised, but they were discarded as most of the affected children had not received any of the immunizations for the coronavirus.

Hepatitis vaccines

Although this hepatitis has not yet been identified, Aline points out that there are vaccines for two other types of the disease, A and B. “Another very important information is that at least for two hepatitis, A and B, we have vaccines. And these two vaccines are part of children’s routine. So it is essential to check the children’s vaccination record and take them to the health centers for updating. With this they will be protected against other diseases that can be very serious”, she explains.

