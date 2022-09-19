Mystery that Renata Fan revealed about her marriage to fans

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Mystery that Renata Fan revealed about her marriage to fans 0 Views

Renata Fan unravels the mystery surrounding her relationship with Átila Abreu

Now 45 years old, Renata Fan does not want to have a child and in an interview given in 2019, she explained why she does not want to be a mother. As is known, she has been in a relationship for over a decade with Stok Car driver Átila Abreu, but they have no heirs.

And the mystery behind this decision is that she already feels complete with her marriage. In 2019, in a conversation with “Aqui na Band”, she vented about the charges for a pregnancy and spoke about her boyfriend. In the spotlight, she mentioned that her work today is her priority.

Renata Fan declares herself on her birthday for Átila Abreu, her boyfriend (Photo: Reproduction)
Renata Fan declares herself on her birthday for Átila Abreu, her boyfriend (Photo: Reproduction)

“I am 42 years old and until today I have not had the desire to have children. Because of the routine I have, the way I dedicate myself to some things. The day I want to take a break, change the focus… maybe I want to [de ter um filho]”, said Renata Fan.

But, the decision is not something that inflexible, since she still has the possibility of being a mother in the future. “If you go to be a mother one day, great. But until today, at the age of 42, I didn’t have that desire”, explained Renata Fan.

Dating Átila Abreu since 2008, Renata Fan also commented that she does not feel the need to make the union official and made a point of informing that she is happy with the way she lives. “I love the life I have with Átila, it’s all great that way”, confirmed to “Aqui na Band”, in 2019.

Panties and gorgeous body to die for: Renata Fan is perhaps the most beautiful woman in Brazil and photos clearly prove it

Presenter Renata Fan

Renata Fan shows image with ‘eliminated’ Open Game commentators and assumes: “See how things are”

Luciele Di Camargo talks about Denílson's jealousy with Renata Fan (Photo: Reproduction/Editing)

Luciele Di Camargo has already answered if she feels jealous of Renata Fan with Denílson and what she said surprised her

"I asked"Denílson exposes what Renata Fan's boyfriend did, he can't stand it and assumes: "messing with Attila"
Renata Fan and Átila Abreu on Instagram exchanging passionate statements (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Barraco and BAIXARIA take A Fazenda with Deolane and Bruno Talámo + Globo condemns José Dumont

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Understand exchange of accusations between Gretchen and Jenny Miranda

If it depends on the harmony between her mother and grandmother on the farm, Bia …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved