Naldo Benny rebels against MC Créu and threatens to attack the funk singer

The fight between Moranguinho and MC Créu went beyond the walls of “A Fazenda 14” (TV Record). After a video in which MC Créu says he is ready to enter the reality show and fight with Moranguinho, singer Naldo Benny, husband of the peoa, joined the fight. In a video shared on Instagram this Sunday (18), the owner of the hit “Sabor de Chocolate” promised to attack the MC if he mentions Strawberry Shortcake again.

“Oh son of a bitch, I was out of Rio de Janeiro, if you say one more thing about my wife I’ll come to your house to pick you up. I’ll come to your house to pick you up. I’ll come inside your house to pick you up”, repeated the threat. Naldo continued the video saying that Créu is broke and is using the name Strawberry Shortcake to promote himself.

“My wife joined the ‘Fazenda’ because I let her make an artistic wish. It wasn’t for money because we don’t need that shit. I just did two shows in Rio de Janeiro. And you’re fucked screaming the name of my wife to enter a reality show”, he said.

The singer continued: “I understand your situation, but you’re appealing to get into a fucking reality show that my wife entered without even remembering you. So, if you say my wife’s name again, I’ll go inside yours. come pick you up and I’ll give you a dick. I’m saying, there’s no police or anything.

The singer ended by saying that strawberry is the mother of his daughter and, therefore, he will defend her. “She is the mother of my daughter and my wife. She Forgets my wife, now it’s you and me. Now the fight is with me”, he concluded.