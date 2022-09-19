Naldo rebels and threatens Mc Créu in defense of Moraguinho

In the early hours of Saturday (18), Naldo Benny published a video on social media where he threatens to attack Mc Créu if he continues to talk about his wife, Ellen Cardoso, known as Moranguinho. The funk singer from Rio de Janeiro has been criticizing the dancer’s character since he tried, last week, for a spot in the current edition of A Fazenda, on Record, but was not chosen by the public in a popular vote.



”Cusão son of a bitch, I was out of Rio de Janeiro, if you say a woe about my wife, another woe, I’ll go inside your house to pick you up. My wife entered A Fazenda because I let her do her artistic wish. Not for the money because I don’t need this shit. I just did two shows in Rio de Janeiro, and you’re f*d* there, screaming my wife’s name to want to get on reality “, shot Naldo Benny.

Then, Ellen Cardoso’s husband even threatened McCréu. “You’re appealing to get into the f***ing reality show, my wife got in without even remembering you. If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll go inside your house and get you and I’ll give you a dick. I’m saying, there’s no police, not even the guy***, I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a dick, because you’re a kid, you’re a bastard. I’m talking about man to man, forget about my wife , the chat is you and me”, he added.

Understand the beef between Mc Créu and Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake and Mc Créu haven’t spoken in over 10 years. So much so that, in A Fazenda, when the DJ went to talk about Ellen Cardoso, he chose a “silence” emoji. “I know her very well. We haven’t spoken for about 10 years. A lot may have changed in that time. She is a person who has a serious character flaw, she goes over anything for her goals. I silence forever,” he said next.

Moranguinho, on the other hand, commented on the situation with his colleagues. “What he’s going to say has been stuck for more than 10 years. I was his friend, but now we don’t talk anymore”, he confirmed. “I have a lot of dirt on him. If I let it out there, I want to see how he turns out,” she added.

Later, Ellen Cardoso gave details of the fight with MC Créu. “[Anos atrás] We had an argument at a hotel in São Paulo. He said: ‘Get out [da parceria], because your name without me is nothing’. And I’m bad character? Bad character is he. Why didn’t he execute the contract he had with me?”

“I said these days that I thought he was cool. I said I didn’t have a personal problem with him, because it was a professional thing. I never had a problem with his wife either. But now, if he’s going to play dirty on me, he’ll take. The same way he comes at me, I go at him”, added Strawberry Shortcake.