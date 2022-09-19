Naldo threatens to beat Créu after comment about Strawberry: ‘I’ll pick you up at your house’

Naldo lost patience with Créu. This Sunday morning (18), the singer recorded a video in which he threatens to hit the DJ if he talks about Strawberry again. When he was at the Paiol, vying for a chance to get into The Farm 14the funk singer spoke ill of the ballerina, and that made her husband very angry.

Créu and Moranguinho worked together, but haven’t spoken for over ten years. on the reality show of Record TVthe DJ said that the dancer has a “serious character flaw” and that she “will go above and beyond anything for her goals”.





The funk singer’s comment was made a few days ago, but Naldo only found out about this line now. The singer explained that he was out of Rio de Janeiro, so he hadn’t seen what the funkeiro said about his wife.

“If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll pick you up inside your house and give you a dick. I’m affirming it. Because you’re a brat and a bastard”, threatened Naldo.

“You’re f***ing screaming my wife’s name so you can enter a reality show. I understand the situation. I respect all artists, but you’re appealing to enter a reality show. My wife entered without even remembering of you”, continued the singer.

Strawberry Shortcake’s husband said the dancer only walked into The Farm 14 because he allowed it. He also said that the woman is in the program in search of professional accomplishments and assured that the family does not need money.

“I’m talking about man to man. Forget about my wife. Now the tape is you and me. Do you understand? You’re talking about my daughter’s mother,” added Naldo.