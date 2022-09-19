Netizens compare Michelle Bolsonaro’s dress with Princess Diana’s look

posted on 09/18/2022 20:33 / updated on 09/18/2022 20:47



(credit: Chip Somodevilla/PISCINA/AFP)

The presence of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro at the events that President Bolsonaro attends in England as part of the wake of Queen Elizabeth II stirred social media this Sunday (18/9). The reason: The dress chosen by Michelle was compared to the one worn by Jaqueline Kennedy and even the clothes and props worn by Princess Diana.

On social media, many Bolsonaro supporters praised Michelle’s outfit and made comparisons with the wife of former President Kennedy and also with Princess Diana. “Beautiful Michelle Bolsonaro, our princess “Diana brunette”, first lady elegant”, wrote an internet user on Twitter.

On the social network, many also put shots of Michelle next to the two women.

See some of the posts:

Beautiful Michelle Bolsonaro, our princess “Diana brunette”, very elegant first lady. pic.twitter.com/a7xgUV9feF — Cyn ????Beloved homeland????????! (@cynquerida) September 18, 2022

Our Michelle Bolsonaro is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/2HzSkjgA92 — Cristina Romeiro ????????????????2??2?? (@CristinaRomei4) September 18, 2022





From the series:

“Michelle Bolsonaro is a Princess”.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/ApKszrbAkw — would you trust???????? (@confaria1) September 18, 2022

Michelle Bolsonaro and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, two first ladies who are examples of beauty, elegance and love for the country. pic.twitter.com/W1NoyhWB45 — C_Sant’Anna (@CSantAnna2) September 18, 2022





Brazilian designer dress

The dress chosen by Michelle was made by Brazilian designers from Santa Catarina. Through Instagram, the studio Luhana Pawlick shared photos of the piece and also gave more details on why the model was chosen.

“Already aware of the London cold, we opted for a midi dress in Italian wool, with details such as the collar in English tailoring, the martingale in roller (classic technique used in our atelier), and the discreet buttons that pay homage to the United Kingdom”, they explain in the post.

They also pointed out that the model respects the dress protocol to honor Elizabeth II.



