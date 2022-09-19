NEVER do these 6 things after age 55, experts warn

Life is full of cycles. There are those who believe that it is brief, but others say that the time here is enough, especially for those who know how to live each phase well. Science and technology help to indicate the best paths for this. So, check out these expert tips on what to never do after age 55.

The alert is from health professionals. According to them, some things cannot be done after that age out of respect for the changes in people’s bodies and minds. In other words, habits must accompany our aging so that everything makes sense and happens in the best possible way.

Never do this after 55

We may always feel young and willing, but as the body ages, we start to acquire new needs. We need to listen to ourselves and respect what our body asks of us.

It is on this basis that experts have listed the things you should never do after 55. If you’ve reached that age, it’s time to adopt some care. If you’re still younger, take a look around to find out what to do or what to avoid at the right time.

1- Consume a lot of alcohol

Alcohol increases visceral fat, which makes that famous “pack” appear. Belly fat is uncomfortable and can cause serious diseases when the body ages. These include cancer, high cholesterol, stroke, heart disease and diabetes, so be careful!

2- Loud music

People over 55 years of age should reduce the volume of music, as strong exposure to noise can cause gradual hearing loss. If you cannot avoid very loud noises, include earplugs or other forms of protection to ensure this safety.

3- Say “yes” to everything

Stop saying “yes” to everything and everyone. You need more time to spend on yourself and the things that really matter. A little “no” reduces stress, believe me. Practice meditation and start spending your precious hours only with what makes you feel good.

4- Spending a lot of time alone

Have pleasant relationships. This is important for a aging healthy. Emotional support is essential throughout life and, especially at this stage, is even more necessary. It helps to avoid depression and deal with change.

5- High impact exercises

Do physical activities, but go easy on high-impact exercises. Past injuries can come back with a vengeance! Avoid excessive pressure on your knees. Walk long distances if you have to, but at a slow pace.

6- Neglecting health

Osteoporosis is not just related to pain, so don’t think that everything is fine simply because of the absence of these discomforts. Visit the doctor regularly, take preventive exams and never leave your health aside.