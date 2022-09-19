New Chinese supercar Aion Hyper SSR goes from zero to 100 km/h in 1.9 s

Aion is not known in Brazil. The young Chinese brand has only been on the market for four years, under the command of the group GAC (Guangzhou Auto Corporation). But this week, the manufacturer drew attention by presenting its electric hypercar, the Hyper SSR. The model, according to the company, is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds. Or, precisely, in 1.9 seconds. Thus, an unprecedented feat for a Chinese car.

GAC/Disclosure

However, the GAC Aion Hyper SSR is a prototype built on the 2020 Enpulse Concept. It is 4.54 meters long and almost 2 meters wide. The dimensions are similar, for example, to the Ferrari 296 GTB (4.56 m/1.96 m), which arrives in Brazil in December.

GAC/Disclosure

With a body made entirely of carbon fiber, the super sporty two-seater – and with doors that open upwards – was able to nail practically the same 0-100 km/h acceleration as the North American Tesla Model S Plaidso the world’s fastest car.

Two configurations

This is thanks to the four electric motors with 1,225 hp of total power. For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid has 1,034 hp. In the Chinese, the torque reaches an absurd 1,223.2 mkgf. The numbers are impressive, but they match the top-of-the-line Ultimate configuration. In the basic, rear-wheel drive, zero to 100 km/h is done in 2.3 s. Still, very fast.

GAC/Disclosure

Inside, the Chinese super sports car has a rectangular steering wheel and an 8.8″ instrument panel. But the highlight goes to the central screen with a multimedia system and 14.6″. As expected, the panel is very minimalist and bets on the absence of buttons, with a cleaner look.

The starting price of the Aion Hyper SSR is US$ 184 thousand (R$ 971 thousand, in direct conversion). The Ultimate configuration, on the other hand, goes from R$ 1.27 million – that is, it does not cost less than US$ 241 thousand. Deliveries to China begin at the end of 2023.

