New MINIMUM WAGE 2023 impacts INSS, BPC, PIS/PASEP and more benefits; see how it is

On September 15th, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy lowered the official estimate for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC). According to information from the folder, the index went from 7.41% to 6.54%. This change directly impacts the benefits of INSSsuch as, for example, the pensionsthe Continued Payment Benefit (BPC/LOAS) and also the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Check out!

Initially, at the end of August, the text with the proposal (in the amount of R$1,302) was sent to the National Congress. The new value of the minimum wage appears in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), delivered to parliamentarians.

However, according to INPC’s current estimate, the value of the minimum wage should also be lower, in the amount of R$ 1,291.26. Therefore, the amount is R$10.00 less than the amount sent to the National Congress at the end of August.

New 2023 MINIMUM WAGE impacts INSS, BPC, PIS/PASEP and more benefits

First of all, it is important to note that the readjustment in the 2023 minimum wage not only influence the lives of workers who receive wages in the private sector, but also impact the value of employee benefits. INSS (National Social Security Institute), according to previous information.

In addition, other sectors are also impacted by the correction of the national minimum wage, such as, for example, unemployment insurance, PIS/Pasep salary bonus and Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC-Loas).

Unemployment insurance and the minimum wage

Unemployment insurance is a benefit paid to workers dismissed without just cause. The minimum amount available is equivalent to the minimum wage in force, so there is a monetary correction when the floor is readjusted.

The benefit can be paid between 3 to 5 installments, depending on the number of times the citizen has already requested the aid. In addition, the distributed value considers the average of the last three wages received by the worker.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Unlike the previous item, the salary bonus PIS/Pasep grants, at most, a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage. Release occurs when the worker performs his activities during the 12 months in the base year.

When the period of work is less than 12 months, the citizen will receive a benefit proportional to the working time. In this case, it is enough to divide the value of the national floor by 12, and consider that each installment corresponds to a month of the year. Then add each one according to the number of months worked.

About the minimum wage

Last week, the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) made a kind of projection of the ideal minimum wage for Brazilian workers.

The research was based on the prices of basic food baskets in 17 capitals. In addition, they also considered the general rules provided for in the Constitution, which require the Government to provide the basics to citizens.

According to Dieese’s projection, an ideal minimum wage to live in Brazil in the last month of August should have been R$ 6,298.91. Today, the base value for the year 2022 is R$ 1,212, that is, more than 5 times less than necessary.