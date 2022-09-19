New Polo 2023 changes look and starts from R$ 82,990

The New Polo 2023 arrives on the national market with some novelties, the biggest being the change of look, which left VW’s premium compact hatchback, more modern, with prices starting at R$82,990.

In addition to the change in style, the New Polo 2023 also brings changes in internal content, equipment and also in safety, also focusing on connectivity.

The hatch comes with new full LED headlights in all versions, which are now composed of MPI, TSI, Comfortline and Highline options, with the arrival of the Polo Track soon.

In addition, the compact gained a new bumper with a new front design, as well as the rear, while the taillights were redesigned with a darkened lens.

The New Polo 2023 has a panel with a new texture and shiny finish, now equipped with an 8 or 10.25-inch digital cluster, as well as a Nivus steering wheel and touchscreen digital air conditioning, which we will see in the New Virtus 2023.

In addition, it now brings the VW Play multimedia with four new applications, from washing to conscious fueling (with ethanol, of course). On the doors, fabric trim was added at the request of Polo customers.

The four versions are now added to the Black Kit, which includes darkened alloy wheels, as well as wheel bolt cover, rear spoiler, rearview mirror cover, key cover, rubber mats, adhesive on the sills and rubber for the door. – suitcases

The New Polo 2023 has a 1.0 MPI engine with up to 84 horsepower and 10.3 kgfm or a 1.0 TSI engine with up to 116 horsepower and 16.8 kgfm, with the option of a six-speed automatic transmission.

New Polo 2023 – Prices and version content

New MPI Hub – BRL 82,990 – 1.0 MPI engine, plus side airbags, full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic post-collision braking, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, tire pressure gauge and electronic differential lock.

15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, electric locks, electric front windows, multifunctional steering wheel, Composition Touch multimedia with Android Auto and CarPlay, four speakers, among others.

New TSI Polo – BRL 92,990 – Items above, plus 1.0 TSI engine, plus 15-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch digital cluster, electric rear windows and mirrors, tilt down and parking sensor.

New Comfortline Polo – BRL 102,990 – Items above, plus automatic transmission, autopilot, face key with push-button start, leather steering wheel with paddle shifts and VW Play multimedia.

New Polo Highline – BRL 109,990 – Items above, more leather seats, 16-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch digital cluster, Climatronic Touch air conditioning, inductive smartphone charging, tweeters, twilight sensor and timer.

Rain sensor, front parking sensor and reverse camera.

