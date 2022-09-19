new value of cooking gas starting TODAY

A basic item that is bringing a lot of headache to millions of Brazilians in 2022 is the cooking gas. This is precisely why the Federal Government came to create specific aid to help the poorest families.

However, good news has finally arrived for the population. THE Petrobras announced a new value in the gas used in kitchens throughout Brazil. Check out all the details and understand these new prices.

New cooking gas price – Petrobras

First, since last Monday (12) the essential change in the pocket of millions of Brazilians has been confirmed.

Namely, Petrobras announced a new price on cooking gas that will reach the population directly.

This is because this value reaches the gas sold in cylinders, that is, the one used when cooking.

According to a note from Petrobras, this decrease in prices is in line with the evolution of reference prices. In other words, the idea is to seek a balance with market prices and maintain a good value for Brazilians.

What is the new value of cooking gas?

According to Petrobras, the gas price reduction of 4.7% in the value of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

In other words, distributors will have the following prices:

From BRL 4.23 per kilo to BRL BRL 4.03 per kilo;

Equivalent to BRL 52.34 per cylinder (from 13 kg).

That is, distributors will have an interesting discount compared to the current price.

According to experts, this means that a price decrease will happen for the final consumer.

Cooking gas price for the consumer – September

Finally, after the price reduction by Petrobras, the big question is how the value will reach the population.

Ie, How will the price of cooking gas for the consumer be? Final?

According to an article by the G1, a month ago the average cylinder was R$ 111.57 in the country. At that time, Petrobras’ reference value was R$54.94.

That is, if the discount is proportional, the gas cylinder will continue above R$ 110 this month. Still, it is necessary to wait for national values.

11 tips: see how to SAVE on cooking gas!

With the value that cooking gas has reached, it is difficult to pay for the service every month. For this reason, it is important to try to save the product in order to make it last longer. By following a few simple tips, citizens can make their gas cylinder last a little longer every month.

Thus, recommendations for extending product life are part of three broad areas, namely stove maintenance, more efficient equipment and cooking techniques. Here are some ways to do this process effectively.

In order to have a product that is able to avoid excessive consumption, it is necessary to always keep it with all the parts in order. Thus, when you keep the stove burners clean, it is possible to obtain a stronger flame, which is the case with the blue one. ,

It is also very important to carry out a frequent inspection of the cylinder hose. That’s because leaks can not only waste the product but also prevent accidents.

Using a simple item it is also possible to improve the amount of gas used. This is the case with pressure cookers. By using them it is possible to cook food faster, with less gas.

Another simple piece of equipment that can be used to your advantage is lids. Always use them in your pans to reduce heat loss and then make the process faster.

The first technique long used by the ancients to save gas is to avoid opening the oven door. This is because by not opening it, it is possible to reduce the amount of gas needed to reach the point of the food. Use the interior lighting to see the cooking status.

Using the steam from the pan is also a possibility to save money, as you can cook two dishes at once.

Using the correct stove burner is of utmost importance. Thus, large mouths are used to process larger utensils. Transferring them to small pots can be wasteful.

Other options used to accomplish this cost-effective process are to cut food to smaller pieces, plan the use of the stove, and also cook to prepare several meals at once.

How to apply for the Gas Voucher

Vale-Gás is a benefit that was created with the objective of providing financial assistance to the most needy population that may have had problems buying this essential kitchen item due to the high price of the cylinder.

To receive, families must meet the program requirements, which are to have a monthly per capita family income of up to a maximum of half a minimum wage, which is equivalent to R$ 606, or to have at least one family member who be a beneficiary of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas).

In addition, another requirement is to have an updated register in the Single Registry, since it is through the information present in this register that the Federal Government is able to identify and select the families to receive the installments.

In the month of August, for example, there were about 5.6 million beneficiaries. It is important to highlight that the number of people included in the payroll depends on the resources that the Union has to make the payments. Thus, it must be said that the benefit is one of those that underwent changes with the PEC ‘Kamikaze’ and that, therefore, there was an increase in the installments.

With this, the transfers, which continue to be bimonthly, will be R$ 110 until the month of December, when the changes to the PEC expire, not only in the case of Vale-Gás, but also for other benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil , which currently has installments of R$ 600.

Thus, in order to register to receive the Gas Valley, it is enough to register with CadÚnico, since the inclusion of families who have registered in the benefit’s payroll takes place automatically according to the necessary criteria. To register with CadÚnico, it is necessary to elect a family member in the register, who has the voter registration card, CPF, is over 16 years old and lives at the same address as the rest of the family.

It is necessary to present, at the time of registration, the personal addresses of family members, which can be the CPF, Birth Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Work Card, Voter Title, RG or other personal documents. Enrollment is done at the CRAS closest to the family’s address.

As mentioned, the benefit continues to be paid bimonthly, which means that in September there will be no transfers related to it. However, the installments return in October and, as is known, it is paid on the same dates as the Auxílio Brasil. With this, those who receive both benefits can count on the deposit of R$ 710 in the Caixa Tem account.

The October payment calendar is now available for consultation, if there is no advance payment date. That way, you can check it out below:

OCTOBER

Brazil Aid + Gas Voucher

10/18 – Final of NIS 1

10/19 – End of NIS 2

10/20 – End of NIS 3

10/21 – End of NIS 4

10/24 – End of NIS 5

10/25 – End of NIS 6

10/26 – End of NIS 7

10/27 – End of NIS 8

10/28 – End of NIS 9

10/31 – End of NIS 0

The high of cooking gas

The state of Santa Catarina showed a drop, according to the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), in all fuels. In fact, almost all. That’s because cooking gas, or LPG, rose for the third time in a row taking into account the last few weeks. This reflects in a price of R$ 123.78.

It is worth remembering that in the last week the average value was R$ 121.62. This means that in the new assessment, the increase was a little less than 2%, but it still contradicts Petrobras’ latest announcements regarding the reduction of R$ 2.60 in the price of the cylinder when it is passed on to the distributors.

In addition, an ANP survey found cylinders being sold for R$160, a value higher than most states in the country. This is because the national average value is around R$ 113. On the other hand, the lowest value of the cylinder found in the state of SC was R$ 93.

Both gasoline and ethanol had their prices reduced. Consumers were able to fill up their vehicles at cheaper prices than in the previous week. Both fuels dropped by R$0.06 cents and, as a result, cost R$4.97 and R$4.61.

Induction hob (Gas or induction hob?)

Induction cooktops and stoves have become popular for a few reasons. In addition to helping to create a space in the kitchen, as they do not occupy the same space as a traditional stove, they are also responsible for reducing heat loss and also the chance of the person getting burned. On the other hand, it requires special pans to be used.

Electric induction cooktops, when compared to induction cookers, present a greater offer of model types on the market. It is worth noting that the induction appliance can present the advantages of greater safety, since their mouths heat up little, or not even heat up, in some cases.

In addition, in the case of induction, there is no fire, because the generation of heat for cooking occurs through electromagnetic waves. Therefore, as the pans are special, they, which are heated by the magnetic field, do not lose heat. Therefore, pans need to be stainless steel with a triple bottom or cast iron.

