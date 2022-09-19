Newspapers shut up, but La Liga needs to act after night of shame in Madrid – 09/19/2022

No lines. Anything. Nothing at all. On the covers of the five main generalist newspapers and the four sports newspapers in Spain, there is not a single mention of the shameful Sunday lived in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.

Yesterday, Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid 2-1, maintaining their 100% record and the isolated leadership of the Spanish Championship. Rodrygo scored a goal and “danced”. But turning the week’s controversy, which culminated in what we saw yesterday, into a debate on how to celebrate goals would be to promote a gigantic sweep of the cloth for Spanish society itself, which needs to speak out more strongly against present and living racism.

I lived in Spain and I can speak with confidence. Here in Brazil, the nature of racism is much worse, if that sort of thing can be listed. Here, we experience structural racism, rooted in society. Blacks were never compensated for centuries of slavery and today they still pay the price. They have fewer chances and coexist with police and non-police violence, staying there only to simplify things. In Spain, it is another type of racism, mixed with xenophobia. It is a different historical context and a different reality today. In Spain, immigrants are much more likely than native blacks in Brazil.

I say this just so we don’t get into the nonsense of “Spain is a racist country”. Generalizations are horrible. There is racism there, there is here too, there is in many places. And we need to fight him without half words or half attitudes.

The discussion about goal celebrations with dances, in my point of view, is not guided by racism and xenophobia – there was even a player (or ex-player in activity, depending on your point of view) talking about it lightly. There may even be this connotation in isolation. But, in essence, it is one of those empty polemics that move football programs. We know well, because this type of discussion has already taken place in Brazil several times over the last few decades.

But it took on another connotation when, on a Spanish TV bullshit program, a citizen called the dances “monkey” when referring to Vinícius Jr. He apologized, may not have meant to, anyway. It does not matter. The important thing is that, from there, from events like this, societies grow. The reaction to what we saw in the week is fundamental to forging a better environment. What was seen was not exactly that, the reaction existed, but from the outside in.

Real Madrid was slow to react, as shown by UOL correspondent Thiago Arantes. And there was not a super reaction in the media, as there would be here in Brazil – we are ahead of Spain in exposing racists and the noise that is made when this kind of thing happens. Simeone and Atlético de Madrid did not make any point of showing support for Vinícius Jr, there was no important reaction from La Liga and its partners. And the result of so much passivity was what we saw at the Metropolitano yesterday.

Shouts of “monkey” to Vinícius Jr inside and outside the stadium, with a plush monkey wearing a Real Madrid shirt being proudly displayed by a cretin. Unlike other events of racism in a football stadium, we’ve seen several in the last few years, it wasn’t a two or three thing. It was a generalized, grotesque demonstration, which makes it possible for us to speak of “Atletico Madrid fans” when referring to the case.

The answer on the field was given by Rodrygo, who scored a great goal and danced. And Vinicius, who played a lot. But the answer in the field is irrelevant, it has to come from outside. We already know that the media is very important to generate buzz and discussions among people. And it is very disappointing, very disappointing, to realize that the covers of Spanish newspapers simply ignore what happened yesterday.

It’s going to be tough to get the dirt under the rug, though. The most important international correspondent in Spain, the Englishman Sid Lowe, opens his story about the game in “The Guardian” saying that “the racist screams directed at Vinícius Jr overshadowed the victory of Real Madrid”. It’s a theme in Brazil, it’s a theme in England, it’s a theme in France, where “L’Equipe” highlights racist chants in its online version. Images run around the world, and La Liga cannot afford to transmit to the market the image of an institution that plays a role in racism.

We will see what the next steps will be and what kind of punishment there will be for Atlético – if there will be. La Liga and Spanish civil society cannot remain silent, as the country’s newspapers have regrettably done.