‘Novid’ or ‘Covirgin’: people who don’t get covid can help protect us better from the disease

Among the many doubts that still hang over covid-19 and its effects, a mystery seems to impose itself: why some people just never caught the disease? In English, these cases that defy the logic of the pandemic are called “Novid”. Around here, the nickname became “Covirgem”. In the language of science, these people could be the key to better protecting everyone in the future.

Everyone knows a “Covirgin”, that person who never caught covid even though they found, slept in the same room or even in the same bed as someone contaminated by the virus. In addition to inescapable chance and the fundamental respect for protocols and the use of safety equipment, for science the explanation also lies in good old genetics – starting with a cell called NK.

NK cells function as the body’s first defense against an infection and, according to research, in those who got sick they tend to have a later response. In those who have not contracted the disease, the action of these “natural killers” is fast and effective. The first studies worked with couples in which only one person was infected by covid-19 and the DNA of centenarians who faced the Spanish flu.

Other studies bet on a second defense barrier as an explanation for the cases of “Novid”. It would be the memory T cells (set of lymphocytes), which may have “learned” from another coronavirus or even from an asymptomatic covid infection to defend the body.

T cells also attack the virus more deeply, avoid more severe symptoms and are less susceptible to mutations of the microorganism. Thus, they can become the basis for future – and better – vaccines.

T cell vaccines

Research shows that a large generation of reactive T cells has a better and more effective response to the disease, preventing infection or making covid cases less severe. To the same extent, a weak response or the persistence of problems in the same cells are associated with more severe cases. Thus, the idea of ​​further targeting vaccines for the generation of T Cells could be a promising future for immunizers and our protection.

Current vaccines already stimulate the T-cell response, but target only the protein spike of the virus. A shift in focus, in this case, could attack the virus into deeper, less mutable components.

The idea is that the new drugs will strengthen existing immunity and create broader and longer-lasting protections against severe cases of covid and its variants. The new immunizers are already in the testing phase.