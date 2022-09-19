Oi (OIBR3) melts 13% after TIM, Vivo and Claro ask for money back – Money Times

the action of Hey (OIBR3) even melted 13% in the first minutes of trading this Monday (19) after the news that TIM Brazil (TIMS3), Alive (VIVT3) and Claro asked the company to return R$ 1.73 billion.

The amount that corresponds to the difference between the post-closing adjustment and the amount retained by the buyers in the mobile unit sale of the company.

At around 10:45 am, Oi’s common shares dropped 11.3% to R$0.47, while preferred shares dropped 4.8% to R$0.98. The Ibovespa was down 0.59% at the same time.

Oi contract

When selling its mobile unit, Oi signed a contract with the buyers that provided for the retention of 10% of the amount offered for possible compensation of amounts that the company might have to pay due to possible post-closing adjustments and other obligations of indemnity.

According to the buyer’s notification, the three companies claim that the value of the post-closing adjustment would be equivalent to R$3.18 billion, higher than the total amount withheld of R$1.4 billion.

Oi says that “strongly” disagrees with the adjustment value and that he says he understands that the purchasers’ calculations have procedural and technical errors.

For the company, there are “mistakes in the methodology, criteria, assumptions and approach adopted by the buyers and their economic advisor KPMG”.

Oi informs that it will adopt “all appropriate measures”, including the exercise of its right to present the buyers with a notice of disagreement regarding the post-closing adjustment, within 30 working days, detailing the reasons for its disagreement with regarding items, values ​​and calculations.

In the 30 days following receipt of the notification, says Oi, the parties may seek to resolve in good faith any differences they may have in relation to the post-closing adjustment.

Once the discussion period has expired and no consensus has been reached on the post-Closing adjustment, the seller or buyers (acting together) may request that the post-Closing adjustment determination be submitted to an independent auditing firm. , still conforms to Oi.

The audit would be contracted by the purchasers within a period of up to five business days, which will have a period of 30 days from its contract to deliver its final written determination on the post-closing adjustment.

