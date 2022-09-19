Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4) says that TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro want to pay R$ 3.2 billion less for mobile assets; shares fall 9.50%

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed, through a material fact, this Monday (19), that it received a document signed jointly by Tim (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro – buyers of its mobile assets -, asking a reduction of R$ 3.2 billion in the total value of the purchase.

According to the statement, the competitors allege differences in the technical information about the assets traded.

Oi’s common shares are down 9.43% at 10:45 am, trading at R$0.48. Preferred shares dropped 3.88%, at R$ 0.99.

In practice, however, Oi would have to return BRL 1.74 billion, since Tim, Vivo and Claro had already withheld part of the BRL 15.9 billion from the acquisition in advance.

Tim claims to have to receive BRL 769 million, Vivo BRL 587 million and Claro BRL 383 million. Of the amount retained, Tim has R$634.3 million, Vivo, R$488.4 million, and Claro, R$324.6 million.

Oi, in the document, declared that it disagreed with the buyer group’s allegations and defended that it will adopt all appropriate measures in relation to the notification – having a period of 30 working days to detail the reasons for its disagreement.

“Oi understands that the calculation of the post-closing adjustment value presented by the purchasers brings procedural and technical errors, with errors in the methodology, criteria, assumptions and approach adopted by the group and its economic advisor KPMG”, says the document. presented by tele.

“In addition, the notification of the purchasers did not observe the terms and conditions of the transaction documents, not presenting documents and information required for the Post-Closing adjustment notification, as expressly required in the documents”, he adds.

Oi also claims that the group of buyers also sent a notice of indemnification, in which they ask for R$ 353.2 million, on account of the review of mobile inventories – which it also disagrees with.

Remember the sale of Oi Móvel

Vivo, Claro and Tim won rights to Oi’s mobile telephony assets at the end of 2020, in an auction held amid the company’s judicial recovery process.

With the closing of the negotiation, SPE (special purpose company) Cozani was transferred to TIM, with emphasis on the metropolitan areas of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Campinas. Jonava, which counts on the states of Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, stayed with Claro. Vivo stayed with Garliava, with Paraná, Pernambuco and Ceará.

The move was imposed by the court in the midst of Oi’s judicial recovery process, which began in 2016. In addition to the sale of its mobile telephony assets, tele also had to divest itself of the telephony tower business.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Sign up and discover why the stock market crash represents a rare buying opportunity and see 6 incredibly cheap stocks to buy today