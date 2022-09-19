Oil, health and agribusiness: Equitas’ combo to take advantage of the “secular attractiveness” of the Stock Exchange

In line with the challenges of recent years and with the pricing of Brazilian stocks at the moment, Felipe Amaral, founding partner of equity management company Equitas, believes that there is currently “a very high probability that the Stock Exchange is at a point of attractiveness”. secular”. With an eye on the elections, Amaral says that it is the first time in his history as a manager that he does not see a binary electoral scenario.

“But you can’t forget that this is Brazil, not the United States. It can be spoiled well,” he says.

Amaral was the guest of the last episode of the Outliers podcast, presented by Samuel Ponsoni, fund manager of the Selection family at XP, and Carol Oliveira, fund analysis coordinator at XP.

For the manager, Brazil is in a much more mature phase in terms of institutions, with a series of reforms that are difficult to reverse. And he adds that on the “day after” of the election, there may not be any big surprises with the candidates, but economic conduct will dictate the future of the country.

To take advantage of this scenario, Amaral highlights some of his funds’ actions, such as Petrobras (PETR4), Mater Dei (MATD3), Três Trentos (TTEN3), Auren Energia (AURE3), Soma (SOMA3), Orizon (ORVR3), PetroRio ( PRIOR3). Regarding the sectors, he says that currently the largest exhibitions are oil and gas, health and agribusiness.

With a history of 16 years of management, and with strategies awarded several times for their performance above the Ibovespa, Equitas has seen the “turn around” in the last three years. Starting with the shock of the pandemic; then, with the vertiginous rise in the interest rate; and now, with global uncertainties. As a result, the fund’s share has performed below Ibovespa in the last 36 months. “They say that experience is what you get, when you don’t get what you want”, he says.

Amaral, says that he started 2020 with many “attackers” in his portfolio, citing the aggressive exposure to growth companies in the period. That’s because after building a more defensive portfolio, it “missed” the first move back in the market at the end of 2020.

The manager says that historically Equitas’ portfolio is uncorrelated with the Ibovespa and the search for local companies, with good growth prospects, caused a relevant shock given the current macroeconomic scenario.

The entry into IPOs, according to Amaral, was one of the detractors of profitability in the period. The manager says that the investees were aimed at diversification and always with smaller sizes in the portfolio (which could later grow), but even so, this strategy brought negative results due to a “common risk”.

“What was our vision of risk diversification ended up becoming a common risk”, he explained.

For Amaral, the pricing of new companies on the Stock Exchange suffered a major negative impact due to two factors: on the one hand, the growth characteristic, which leads them to have reduced profit projections when interest rates increase; on the other, the profile of investors in the last crop of IPOs.

“These are very different sectors, with different characteristics, but that came in a specific IPO window”, he comments. In it, many investors and local funds participated and were responsible for the high outflow of companies – a result of the high volume of redemptions seen in the market recently.

The full interview and previous episodes can be seen on Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Apple and other podcast aggregators. In addition, the podcast is also available in video format on XP’s YouTube channel.

