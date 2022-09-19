Olivia deduces that Rico got Marcinha pregnant in Cara e Courage | come around

Olivia (Paula Braun) deduces that Rico (André Luiz Frambach) got Marcinha (Alana Ferri) pregnant in ‘Cara e Coragem’ — Photo: TV Globo
After realizing that she is expecting the choreographer’s child, Isis is stunned and throws the pregnancy test she took in the Cia’s bathroom. of Aerial Dance, in any bag.
The bag belongs to Marcinha (Alana Ferri), Rico’s ex-girlfriend, who falls when Olivia (Paula Braun) is around.
Lou’s mother sees the test and deduces that Marcinha is pregnant with the sportsman, her daughter’s current boyfriend, and shares her concern with Enzo (Pablo Sanábio)
“Look at the situation: Marcia… is pregnant. Oh, Lou left that relationship with Renan so hurt. Now it seemed that everything was going so well…”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Lou (Vitória Bohn) tells Olivia (Paula Braun) that she loves Rico (André Luiz Frambach) — Photo: TV Globo
In the meantime, Lou tells her mother that Rico took her in when he learned that she is Joca’s (Leopoldo Pacheco) daughter and, consequently, Pat’s (Paolla Oliveira) half-sister.
“Even though Rico was worried that I wouldn’t open up to Pat, he respected my decision. He’s going to keep it a secret. I don’t know what I would do without Rico. I think I really love Rico”, he says.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Olivia (Paula Braum) just wants to protect Lou (Vitória Bohn) from the approaching tsunami — Photo: TV Globo
Olivia is between a rock and a hard place, whether or not she talks to the daughter of this “alleged” son of Rico. Her attitude is to hug the cub, trying to protect her from the coming tsunami.
“My daughter, my love, how I wanted to protect you from all this”, he says to the dancer.
