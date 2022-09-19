Orlando Ribeiro says part of Santos’ strategy worked, but sees mistakes in classic | saints

Coach Orlando Ribeiro even liked part of Santos’ performance in the classic against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, but pointed out decisive errors in the team’s strategy.

Even with one more during part of the second half, Santos lost 1-0 to the rival and reached four games without a win. Orlando Ribeiro believes that part of what was planned worked, but he lacked more control of the game.

– I leave here very upset. I think we deserved a better result, we know we can play on equal terms with Palmeiras and that’s not easy. We’re talking about the championship leader. Even so, as a result, we were not satisfied. We have to see what was missing to not get the result. The performance was good, but the result was not. And you can’t leave satisfied with that – said Orlando Ribeiro.

The coach then explained what didn’t work for Santos and defended the boy Lucas Barbosa, who piled up decision-making mistakes with the ball at his feet, but was important in marking.

– The second part of the strategy was missing. Block the Palmeiras team well and keep the ball a little longer. We delivered the ball a lot to Palmeiras. The idea was to block and keep the ball, to control the game with ball possession. Barbosa is a boy, young, he’s having opportunities now in the professional. He fulfilled his role well along with all the athletes. Now, this second situation (of errors) let’s talk to him, put training for him to improve. The winner is Santos. Maybe he lacks a little experience for him to improve both in marking and in the last stretch of the field.

Finally, Orlando Ribeiro explained the decision to start Santos with four forwards, with winger Soteldo in the middle.

– We were playing with three midfielders. So, with just two, we think it’s better to open (Lucas) Barbosa on the edge, who is a strong athlete, who can make a strong mark on the edge of the field. Braga on the other side and Soteldo would be freer on the inside. In my view, it worked. That icing on the cake was missing, which would be the goal – said the coach.

