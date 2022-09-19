Palm trees, warrior leader. Won the classic against Santos with one less. Merentiel stole the show – Prism



São Paulo Brazil

The expectation of the fans who packed Allianz Parque was to see Endrick debut. They didn’t. But as the blog reported this morning, the base star stayed on the bench for the first time.

But the crowd saw an unexpected character steal the show.



In the very difficult classic against Santos, with one player less, after another child sending off by Danilo, reserve Merentiel made the difference. He scored a great goal, which secured the crucial 1-0 victory.

And the surge in the leadership of the Brasileira continues.





There are now 57 points, nine of difference against Fluminense, with 48. The round was great for Abel Ferreira’s team. In addition to the victory, there was another defeat for Flamengo, a club with a strong enough cast to try a sprint. Now, the distance between the two is 12 points with only 11 rounds to go.

The classic was much more difficult than one could have imagined.

On account of Santos. Very well armed by interim coach Orlando Ribeiro. He managed to nullify Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu with a very strong mark, by sector. fixed. No individual pursuit. The coach boxed the two, shortening the space between the defensive midfielders and the defenders, along the sides of the field.

And he was right to leave Soteldo as point guard. Skillful, fast, dribbler, he made the Palmeiras midfielder hell. And he got Danilo sent off, who, extremely irritated with the work that the Venezuelan was giving, decided to hit a violent, malicious entry, and deserved a straight red card from referee Wilton Pereira.

Once again, the young midfielder compromised Palmeiras, as he did in Libertadores, when he was sent off in the quarterfinals, against Atlético Mineiro, after another violent foul, in Zaracho.





With ten, defying logic, the leader of the Brazilian started to play much better. With players responding psychologically in impressive ways. Decided, solidary, filling the space left by the steering wheel. The team unfolded and went into the confrontation, angry, with the will to win.

Santos players, who dominated the game with much more lucidity, were stunned by Palmeiras’ reaction. It seemed that the team with the smallest athlete was Santos.

The synergy between Abel Ferreira’s ten men and the Palmeiras fans was impressive.

The vibration became different. It was as if they had realized that it would be an important step towards the Brazilian title, which became an ‘obligation’ with the fall in Libertadores. And they started to corner Santos. Without the apathy of the first half. Suffering with Soteldo, until the last minute, but fighting in a very different way.

And it was with this voluptuousness that the winning goal came.





Merentiel, who had taken over for Tabata, had already rehearsed, two minutes before, by giving a beautiful bicycle. The ball passed ‘licking’ the angle of the great goalkeeper João Paulo.

But at 31 minutes, there was no way. After a corner, Murilo deflected. The ball went to Merentiel who cushioned it in the belly and gave a beautiful spin, high, even marked by Madson. And he puffed up the Santos networks.

1-0, Palmeiras.

Losing, and with one more, Santos left to try at least the tie.

The match won in drama, with Palmeiras shrunken, but trying treacherous counterattacks.

Tension dominated Allianz Parque.





And, for a change, Abel Ferreira, once again, got carried away. Complaining loudly to the referee. The coach, who has done an exceptional job, was expelled, again. At 46 minutes. Something that also needs to be fixed. And for himself.

Santos fought bravely. But the cast is limited. And he couldn’t find other ways out than to lift the ball to the Palmeiras area. This only facilitated the work of Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Luan. Yes, Abel Ferreira left his team with three defenders, to guarantee the victory.

And it did.

Today, in a warrior way.

Palmeiras walks firmly towards the national title.

Endrick didn’t enter for even a minute, the drama of the classic didn’t allow it.

Fate reserved for Merentiel, who so far has not justified the bet on his hiring, to score the all-important goal.

And that gave three more fundamental points.

In addition to reinforcing trust.

With only 11 matches left in the Brazilian…



