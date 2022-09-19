Palmeiras can have seven important absences against Atltico in Mineiro

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira is suspended and will not command Palmeiras against Atltico

Atltico are six games without a win as home team in the 2022 season. The chance to break the series will be on September 28, when Galo hosts Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. And the São Paulo team will have several important absences in the confrontation. See in the gallery below.

Of the absences mentioned in the gallery above, most were suspended: coach Abel Ferreira, defender Gustavo Gmez and midfielders Danilo, Z Rafael and Gabriel Menino. Raphael Veiga and Jailson are recovering from injuries and will not take the field against Galo.

The expectation of Palmeiras to have the goalkeeper Weverton against Galo. He was called up by coach Tite for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia and should not return in time for the duel at Mineiro. In this way, he should be replaced by Marcelo Lomba.

Atltico and Palmeiras will try to end the sequence of draws in the confrontation between the teams. It’s been six straight games that ended in equality. However, the advantage of the alviverde team, which eliminated Galo twice in the Copa Libertadores in this period: semifinal, in 2021, by the number of goals scored as a visitor, and quarterfinals, this year, on penalties.

Palmeiras is the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 57 points, nine more than Fluminense, vice-leader. Already the Rooster has only 40 and occupies the seventh position. Atltico has only a 24.1% chance of playing in the next Libertadores.