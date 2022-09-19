Palmeiras lives the expectation. The ‘phenomenon’ Endrick could stay on the bench. And even debut against Santos. It only depends on Abel – Prism



São Paulo Brazil



A new fact to attract even more fans.



Mobilize the media.



And to value the more than probable conquest of the Brazilian who, in practice, is a mere compensation for the traumatic and infantile elimination of Libertadores da América.



The amateur expulsions of Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa and Murilo were never discussed in public, in depth.





Endrick gathers all the elements to be this ‘new fact’, with 12 rounds left for the Brazilian to finish, the last dozen games of the year at Palmeiras, which fell in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

The eight points advantage over the second place, Internacional, and nine from the club that really scares, Flamengo, makes Abel Ferreira take his work even more seriously.

He wants to accumulate victories, define the title, and invest heavily in planning for 2023.

But the external and internal pressure are great for putting Endrick in these last games.

The Portuguese already uses it in training with the professionals and makes him play in the under-20 matches, to maintain the rhythm of the game.





It has even avoided putting him on the bench, to avoid the pressure of Palmeiras fans, eager to see the boy who was a phenomenon in the youth categories.

Even President Leila Pereira wants to see the boy who is worth R$ 315 million, since 60 million euros is the value of his termination fine.

But it respects Abel Ferreira’s plan, which was to use it, for real, in the Paulista Championship in 2023, against teams with a lower technical level than the Brazilian. To gain confidence and make the transition more smoothly.

And everything went like that, under the control of the coach.

Until, last week, Wagner Ribeiro, who is actually a consultant to the player’s father, said that Endrick could debut against Juventude.

Enormous expectations were created among journalists who cover daily life at Palmeiras. And in the fans.

Endrick lived moments of embarrassment. Having to apologize to Abel Ferreira, making it clear that he didn’t say anything to Wagner Ribeiro and he didn’t have the authority to talk about his career, as he works with TMF managers and his father.

Abel accepted the apology. And he didn’t leave him on the bench, against the last place in the Brazilian. Game suffered for Palmeiras, because the team needed to recover psychologically from the painful elimination of Libertadores, the biggest goal of 2022.

But the suspicion remained that Endrick will debut or be on the bench as soon as possible.

Even more that he was out of the match against Ituano, for the Sub-20.





It just might not be so.

For Abel Ferreira, the simplest way would be to leave the boy on the bench, with the right to enter a few minutes, after the team won the Brazilian. When the pressure would be much, much lower.

That’s how the Palmeiras coaching staff thinks.

The football department has already been notified. And even Endrick.

But even so, today, against Santos, rumors return that maybe the boy will stay on the bench.

If Wagner Ribeiro, who was manager of Kaká, Robinho and Neymar, was denied in relation to the debut, which did not take place, against Juventude. It wasn’t about very important details of Endrick’s brief career.

And that were not denied even by the attacker.

“Endrick was 13 years old and was a member of Palmeiras. His contract was a fight. In the first item, I asked for 30% of the economic rights for the athlete.”

“João Paulo Sampaio (manager of the youth categories) said to me: ‘Are you crazy?’. I said I would take him out of Palmeiras, and he didn’t believe it.

“I went to Corinthians and São Paulo, but they told me that it would violate ethics. As if it was worth anything.”

“Another item, a three-year contract. We imposed a fine of 30 million euros (BRL 155 million at the current rate).”

“His salary, from a boy who was 13 years old, earning R$18,000, I considered very good. I consider it good. Only Neymar earned a little more at that age.”

“We made his professional contract recently, we imposed a fine of 60 million euros, because he received a glove in his hand with a very good, very good value, which no Brazilian player at that age of 16 receives, a fantastic salary too.”

“The only bad thing is that I wanted Abel to take him to Abu Dhabi for the Worlds. I thought I should take him, that he could afford it, put him on the bench. The regulation allows a player who is registered with the club to play in the World Cup. But Abel said he had to go to Disney. Then we took him to Euro Disney, there he met PSG, Real Madrid, Inter and Milan.”

“The clubs are all drooling over him, calling him direct. He has a three-year contract with Palmeiras. Certainly he doesn’t leave Palmeiras until he turns 18, that’s the law, but I believe he’ll play soon. And unfortunately he won’t see Palmeiras have the first World Cup, which was his dream.”

Wagner spoke publicly at the Brasil Futebol Expo. He only exaggerated in relation to PSG, which Endrick also denied.

The values, however, were true. They were the ones that were said by football people from Palmeiras itself.

After the denial in relation to Juventude, Wagner Ribeiro was silent. Or he was silent. If you want to continue mentoring the player’s father.

This is the summary of the situation.

Important people from Palmeiras want to anticipate Endrick’s debut. The same ones that wanted him at the Worlds, at the beginning of the year, when he was still 15 years old and didn’t train with the professionals.

Abel Ferreira said ‘no’.

Now, it’s being consistent.

He wants the Brazilian title first, firmly, consistently, even calmly.

Putting Endrick on the bench could divert the focus.

Take the pressure off the players in relation to winning the Brazilian, anyway.

Sunday dawned with this doubt in relation to the classic.

Endrick will be on the bench or not.

Which is great, since the starting lineup is not questioned.

The tension, by the obligatory victory, lessened.

Abel is managing well to have such a promising player, and so new, in his hands.

If it depends on Endrick, he would already be a starter for Palmeiras.

But he is proving conscientious, professional.

And holding back the anxiety.

Takes coach’s orders as law.

Perhaps this obedience guarantees a place on the bench.

Faster than expected.

Maybe even today.

Only one person knows.

The Portuguese Abel Ferreira…



