Pantanal actor is removed without any satisfaction after rejection

Actor from Pantanal was pulled from the soap opera without any satisfaction and exposes: “He disappeared”

As much as the remake of wetland be inspired by its original version, the adaptation brought some adaptations to its characters, especially those who were part of the core of Rio de Janeiro.

+Pantanal: Bruaca is tricked once again by Tenório and Alcides pays dearly for the trap

In the first version, the end of Gustavo, a character played by José de Abreu, it happened suddenly. After Madeleine’s death, the therapist just walked off the map, without any explanation to the public.

This happened mainly because, in the first version, the core of Rio de Janeiro ended up not captivating the viewers. The audience even dropped when leaving the scope of the Pantanal, the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa was leaving the nucleus aside.

+Pantanal: raped by Tenório, Alcides breaks up with Bruaca and takes shelter in Zaquieu’s arms

Pantanal: Juma is challenged by Muda and accepts to become a jaguar to end Tenório’s race Pantanal: Bruaca is tricked once again by Tenório and Alcides pays dearly for the trap Pantanal: Raped by Tenório, Alcides breaks up with Bruaca and takes shelter in Zaquieu’s arms

In addition, while recording the soap opera, José de Abreu was called to record the miniseries O Canto das Sereias. That’s when the director gave positive feedback about his move to the other project. “He replied: ‘The soap opera is not working in Rio de Janeiro. I take you out and you come back in the end’”he said.

“I went to Noronha, and they took Gustavo out of the soap opera without any satisfaction at all. He disappeared”, told José de Abreu. “They forgot me. And I didn’t go back to Pantanal. I called Jayme asking, and he said, ‘Oh, damn, I forgot about you. But let’s do The Story of Ana Raio and Zé Trovão, so’…”he said to TV news.

REMAKE TRY TO MAKE IT DIFFERENT

Unlike the first version, the remake of the telenovela planned to focus more on Rio de Janeiro’s core, but the same thing happened: The public became much more interested in the Pantanal.

Gustavo’s interpreter in the remake, Caco Ciocler told Patrícia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper, about Luperi’s adaptations.

“The character, who belonged to José de Abreu at the time, was left aside and never returned. Bruno Luperi invited me to let me know that there was this issue, but that he wanted to equalize it a little and make the core of Rio more interesting, with a squad that held this mission. In a way, it was an honorable invitation.”said.

However, as in the first version of Pantanal, the nucleus of Rio de Janeiro also ended up in the background. Bruno Luperi, however, decided to end the character in the new version, different from what happened in the past.

After the brief disappearance in the Pantanal plot, Gustavo returned to the biome, accompanied by Nayara. The therapist revealed that he has changed his way of seeing life, and that he will leave the place in the company of Nayara to travel the world.